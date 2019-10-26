SPOKANE — The Spokane County medical examiner identified the man who was shot by a Spokane police officer near Esmeralda Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
David W. Shafer, 61, died from two gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the medical examiner’s office, after police said he pointed a gun at an officer three houses away.
Police responded after a call from people reporting an armed, apparently suicidal man walking around the area of the 3400 block of East Garnet Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., according to police. The individuals also reported that they removed a gun from the man’s possession.
An officer later saw Shafer exit a residence with a second firearm in his hand, according to police. The officer called for the man to drop the gun after it appeared he was aiming it at someone to the west, police said.
Shafer then turned east to point the gun at the officer, according to witnesses. The officer fired at least two shots from a rifle at Shafer, who was about three houses away.
First aid was rendered to Shafer, but he died at the scene, police said. No other people were injured.
Officers recovered a firearm near Shafer, according to police.
The officer who fired was placed on administrative leave as a part of protocol and will be identified early next week, according to police.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting with assistance from Washington State Patrol.