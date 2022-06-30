Officials: How about we leave fireworks to the professionals?

The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and fire officials are asking folks to follow the rules and use an abundance of caution when lighting fireworks.
Firecrackers, bottle rockets and missiles are illegal, along with homemade devices, according to state fire marshals. In addition, most jurisdictions in the region have specific regulations about the use of fireworks.
In unincorporated areas of Asotin County, consumer fireworks can be used from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, 11 a.m. to midnight on July 4, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5. Asotin has similar rules, but within the city of Clarkston, approved fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
In the states of Idaho and Washington, “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed, including cone fountains, sparklers and whistles, but aerial fireworks are not permitted. Breaking the rules can result in hefty fines and being held liable for damages, officials said.
The city of Lewiston prohibits aerial fireworks, but legal consumer items are being sold at stands through the weekend.
Several communities in the region have large fireworks displays, such as the Community Spirit show at Adams Field in Clarkston. The elaborate display can be viewed from many areas in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“Safety is of the most importance, as any legal firework can become dangerous to person and property,” said Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman. “The safest thing is to attend the public display.”
If you do purchase fireworks, Renzelman offers the following tips:
Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
Have a charged water hose that can reach the furthest location of your display.
Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
Always have a bucket of water to soak your spent fireworks.
Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter-sticks, to the fire or police department.
