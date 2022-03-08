ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners are looking forward to next week’s regular board meeting, but it has nothing to do with the agenda.
With Washington’s mask mandate being lifted Saturday, the coming meeting will mark the first time in roughly two years that the board will be able to conduct county business without wearing face coverings.
“I’m excited about that,” Chairman Chuck Whitman said Monday morning. “I really am.”
At past sessions, officials have joked about having a mask-burning party in the courthouse parking lot to celebrate.
The mandate was imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee and state health officials to help reduce COVID-19 infections during the global pandemic. Since then, masks have been required at all commission meetings, county offices and in court.
“Next week, we won’t be wearing these,” Whitman said.
In other county business:
The commissioners said more sewer lines are needed in the Clarkston Heights to support growth and future development. Part of the process could involve a “heart-to-heart” discussion with the Asotin County Public Utility District about possible expansion.
“It’s a real issue that needs to be addressed,” Whitman said.
At a recent Board of Health meeting, lot sizes, sewers and septic systems were a topic of interest, the commissioners said.
Several lots near Westwood Court and Westwood Drive are roughly .26 acres, which makes them 11,325 square feet. The minimum lot size allowed for a septic system is 12,500 square feet.
The rule has prevented some property owners from building a home because their residence would need to be hooked into a sewer line, officials said, and the sewer system operated by the PUD doesn’t extend that far.
A waiver from the Department of Health would be required to build on a small lot without an available sewer line, and soil types are part of the consideration, public health officials said.
Later in the day, PUD Manager Tim Simpson told the Tribune that the utility district supports the expansion of sewer and utilities in the Heights. However, the expense of such a project would require all agencies to be involved, he said.
Whitman said sewer lines will have to be extended to the new Asotin County Jail along Sixth Avenue, which will be part of the overall cost of the new $13.7 million facility.
The commissioners approved a resolution establishing a new federal holiday, Juneteenth, for the 2022 calendar year. County employees will get June 20 off, because the actual holiday falls on a Sunday this year.
President Joe Biden (and Washington legislators) declared the holiday to honor the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for June 19, which marks the day in 1865 that federal troops arrived in Texas to ensure all enslaved people were set free. The troops’ arrival came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Chief Operations Officer Chris Kemp presented the resolution to the commissioners for approval. “Thanks for your political consideration of this matter and lack of commentary,” she said.
An interlocal agreement between the Asotin County Public Health District and Sheriff’s Office got the green light. The measure will allow the county’s code enforcement officer to handle public health violations. The sheriff’s office will be reimbursed $15,000 from the district for the work.
Whitman said the Board of Health will be undergoing some changes this year. Three elected officials and three non-elected people will be on the board by July. New rules for the governing body were adopted at the state level, and will go into effect soon, he said.
