ASOTIN — Asotin County officials endorsed a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday night about COVID-19 mandates and “the lack of respect for local involvement when it comes to decisions affecting our communities.”
Commissioner Brian Shinn said a group of elected county commissioners in southeastern Washington wrote the message with significant input from Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. The officials are expressing their “dismay and concern” about the governor’s orders, forced vaccinations for state employees and Inslee’s emergency powers in hopes it will lead to an in-person meeting.
Asotin County’s three commissioners, who also serve on the Board of Health, said they are pro-vaccination and encourage everyone to get the shots, but they also believe in freedom of choice and want more local control on pandemic issues.
The goal posts keep changing with no end in sight to Washington’s mask mandate or state of emergency, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said.
“It’s a free country, but I’m concerned about the road we’re on,” Whitman said. “This is not a dictatorship, and sometimes I feel like it is. The governor needs to start talking to us, instead of making unilateral decisions.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said he agrees that vaccines work, and COVID-19 is real. The letter to the governor is more about power and control because Inslee has made it political, he said.
Shinn said he believes in the vaccine, as well as individuals’ right to choose. For almost two years, the governor has been the one making all of the choices.
“We recommend vaccines and social distancing, and we recommend to the governor that he let us govern cooperatively,” Shinn said.
According to the letter, forced vaccinations for health care workers is “nonsensical” as this workforce has demonstrated the ability to do its jobs and contend with the virus in a safe manner. If people in the medical field, first responders, law enforcement and state employees quit because of the mandate, it will decrease the counties’ abilities to respond to the epidemic.
The input of state lawmakers, local elected officials and communities should be considered, according to the letter, and an “immediate” in-person meeting with Inslee to discuss the proclamations and mandates has been requested.
The commissioners also sent a message to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers asking for help on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed budget, which doesn’t include money to dredge the navigation channel of the Snake River near the Port of Clarkston. The decision could be the “kiss of death” to the port, officials said.
“It seems that the Army Corps of Engineers is once again attempting to balance their Northwestern Division budget on the back of the Lewis-Clark Valley in general and on the Port of Clarkston in particular,” the commissioners wrote. “With Cathy’s seniority and influence on key committees, such as commerce and industry, we ask her to exert influence on the Corps to include the promised dredging.”
A lack of dredging will create “insurmountable obstacles,” officials said, and the Port of Clarkston has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure for the cruise ship industry, freight and grain shipping. “Why would (the Corps) consider changing a 40-year channel history which would require major infrastructure location?”
In addition, two letters of support were signed for the Port of Clarkston’s attempt to expand broadband in underserved areas of Clarkston. The commissioners said they have not committed any funding to the grant applications and are waiting for more details before considering such a move.
In other county news, an interagency reimbursement agreement was approved between the state Administrative Office of the Courts and Asotin County. According to the agreement, the county will receive $221,000 for extraordinary judicial, prosecutorial or defense-related costs of resentencing and the sentences of defendants affected by the Blake decision.
On Feb. 25, the Washington State Supreme Court vacated the felony possession of controlled substance statute in State v. Blake, affecting possession of controlled substance cases dating back to 1971. The courts are gathering information to assist defendants who may be entitled to relief as a result of this court decision.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, said a form and more information is available on the county’s website for past defendants.
Seubert said the state funding is about half of what will be needed. Another $130,361 is designated for legal and financial obligations, which is also below the expected expenses.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.