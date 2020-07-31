BOISE — The Idaho state Department of Agriculture is warning people who have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China to not open the seed packages or plant the seeds.
The office has received about 20 calls or emails reporting these kinds of packages sent to people in Idaho and several other states. The information has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Chanel Tewalt, spokeswoman for the Idaho agriculture department, said officials are waiting for word from the USDA about what type of seeds are in the packages.
If people receive such packages, they are asked to contact the Idaho APHIS office at (208) 373-1600, to retain the label and seed package and to wait for further instruction from the agriculture department about disposal and follow-up.