Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
A letter shared online by Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry on Monday expressed that local health officials are concerned about a potential employee and volunteer exodus over vaccine mandates.
On Aug. 9, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a mandate that required all health care providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or be terminated from their position. The mandate includes all professional firefighters, volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the mandate requires proof of vaccination with a verified document, not a verbal confirmation. Authorities, including law enforcement, Labor and Industries, Social and Health services, and health departments may request proof of vaccination. All included employees and volunteers must receive their single-dose shot, or the second dose of two-part vaccinations, by Oct. 4. If health care workers are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, it will be illegal to allow them to continue working.
The letter, which was shared on Mayberry’s Facebook page, was sent to both Walla Walla and Columbia county commissioners Tuesday. Sent by Lewis Neace, Medical Program director for both counties, the letter said that health officials had reached out to affected agencies with an informal survey, including fire and ambulance services. Some agencies reported they could experience as much as a 50 percent reduction in staffing levels.
“With an anticipated loss of this nature, it will be difficult to avoid an impact on county residents,” the letter reads. “Residents could experience delays in response times, pre-hospital treatment, and transport to definitive care. Time is extremely important in emergency situations, and the consequences of delayed response and care could be significant, possibly resulting in negative outcomes.”
According to the letter, officials are conservatively estimating a 20 percent reduction in staffing per county, as the mandate does allow limited exemptions.
“While twenty percent may not sound like a substantial percentage when you consider both counties have limited EMS transport agencies and a large volunteer base, we have serious concerns for our ability to maintain the current EMS systems,” the letter said.
The letter encouraged all addressed officials to share their concerns with the legislative body and ask that they “consider the ramifications that EMS systems are facing.”
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Syringa reopens Sick Clinic
GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital and Clinics has reopened the “Sick Clinic” as of Wednesday.
Located at 711 W. North St., adjacent to the Syringa Primary Care Clinic entrance in Grangeville, the Sick Clinic will again be utilized to treat patients presenting signs of any illness including, but not limited to, COVID-19 symptoms.
At the Aug. 24 regular board meeting, Chairwoman Leta Strauss emphasized she felt the need for the Sick Clinic to be reopened.
“I feel like, at this point, the plan is best to have a separate area for those who are ill and those who are maybe just having a checkup or have another issue,” she said.
Dr. Matthew Told agreed and said that plan was in the works.
CEO Abner King reported Monday that the reopening of the Sick Clinic “has been initiated to prepare the facility as COVID-19 cases surge across Idaho.”
“Officials are estimating the peak of this surge around mid-October,” he said. “The proactive effort is a continuation of SHC’s efforts to remain a safe environment to separately care for well and sick patients alike.”
The Sick Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call (208) 983-8590. Walk-ins are welcome.
Previously, the Syringa Sick Clinic was open from April 2020 to January 2021, for the same purpose as the re-opening: to allow patients with symptoms to be treated in a facility separate from those coming to SHC for routine wellness appointments.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available to those older than 12 years of age by calling (208) 451-7770.
At the Aug. 24 board meeting, it was stated that about 45 percent of Syringa employees and about 27 percent of Idaho County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Pullman considers creating municipal court
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council reviewed information about ending a contract with Whitman County District Court to make a municipal court.
“It’s something they have been thinking about off and on for sometime,” said Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy.
Last year a study was done on the benefits and costs of creating a municipal court by consultant Anne Pflug. She was assisted by Washington State University student Megan Parks, who created a similar report on Aug. 24.
Municipal courts handle traffic tickets, misdemeanor crimes and city code violations.
“Whitman County has been providing prosecution, indigent defense, adjudication, sentencing, and incarceration services to the City of Pullman for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses committed by adults in Pullman and referred from the city to the county,” states the report.
Parks concluded the benefits for Pullman are “local control (philosophy, consistency),” “selection criteria would include alignment with adopted city criminal justice approach,” “implementation of more restorative justice practices ...:” and “intervention programs to target high volume case — may reduce costs.”
Projected costs are $209,931 for start-up and the first year costing $485,792, according to Parks.
The current contract with Whitman County District Court, which runs through 2022, costs Pullman $471,060 annually.
“I’d be surprised if it only costs a little bit more. If they can do it for less money then that’s great,” Tracy said. “If they could get the same level of service for less money, then that would be the best use of taxpayers’ money. But I’m very skeptical.”
Parks noted there is potential for a higher cost than her base estimate.
“There is a risk of between $330,000 to $526,000 additional costs in the first five years if outstanding cases and financial obligations are not transferred from district court at startup,” she wrote.
Additional potential risks include “customer confusion” about two courts handling misdemeanors and parking infractions, accessibility for people needing to drive to Colfax after being ticketed by law enforcement, and “change in judge may result in higher jail costs depending on judges’ judicial philosophy,” wrote Parks.
“I don’t know what to make about her comparisons,” Tracy said.
Pullman is at the early stages of discussion. The City Council would have to approve the creation and begin negotiating existing contracts and new ones to facilitate the change.
“I’d be very surprised if they could get the same level of service for the same price anywhere else,” Tracy said. “One reason that we are able to provide the service that we do is because of the economy of scale that comes with providing the services for the whole county at the same level as what we do for the city of Pullman.”
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday