A Lewiston man is in the Nez Perce County Jail on second-degree kidnapping and felony domestic battery for inflicting a traumatic injury charges.
Joseph D. King, 57, was arraigned by video Thursday where a $50,000 bond was set by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert. King asked to be released on his own recognizance.
King hit the legs of the alleged victim with a metal pipe and punched the alleged victim in the face, breaking and fracturing bones, at a residence on 27th Street in Lewiston at about 6 p.m. Monday, court documents said.
King then would not allow the alleged victim to call for help or leave to seek medical assistance, court documents said.
The alleged victim did get to Tri-State Memorial Hospital after explaining to King that doctors should look at a previous, unrelated injury. Once at the hospital, the alleged victim informed medical personnel that King was responsible for the injuries and King was not allowed to be with the alleged victim, court documents said.
The alleged victim was later transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with a broken nose, eye socket blowout fracture and three hemorrhages in the sinuses, court documents said.
King faces 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the kidnapping charge and 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine on the felony domestic battery charge.
Seubert set King’s preliminary hearing for Dec. 26.