Official: Work at rockslide site has been a challenge

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins was halted briefly Friday as road crews executed what is expected to be the final major blast at a rockslide that has blocked the highway since July 3.
Crews removed about 1,000 cubic yards of unstable rock from a slope adjacent to the active slide 6 miles south of Riggins. After the blast, traffic was diverted around the base of the slide or onto Old Pollock Road on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River.
Doral Hoff, district engineer for the Idaho Transportation Department at Lewiston, told the Idaho County commissioners Tuesday that dealing with the massive slide has been “the most complex job I’ve ever had in my career. ... We’re anxious to get done and get out of everybody’s hair.”
Hoff, along with Janet Zarate and Bill Gates, specialists with McMillen Jacobs Associates that are overseeing the engineering of the rock removal, detailed for the commissioners the work crews have done since July, removing tons of rock from the slope that has been volatile for years.
“We didn’t know when it was going to fail but we knew it was going to fail,” Gates said.
Part of the problem was the makeup of the rock face on the slope — harder rock layered on top of a form of asbestos, a fibrous rock that gradually eroded. After the major slide, the transportation department’s goal was to remove all the material that would have posed problems in the future.
That involved meticulous planning, drilling, scaling and monitoring tiny shifts in the rock to make sure removing it could be done in a controlled manner.
Even after all the volatile material is removed, Gates said, there is no guarantee that there won’t be some smaller rock fall in the future. A berm has been built at the foot of the slope to catch the loose material.
“There’s still going to be rock fall,” Gates said. “We always strive for 90 percent catchment. Getting the big rock mass off and putting in rock anchors” was the major goal.
After the highway is cleared, the transportation department also plans to work on the Old Pollock Road, which is owned by Idaho County. Until the July 3 rockslide on the highway, the Pollock road had also been closed for more than a year because of a landslide that blocked traffic.
Zarate said engineers have talked with the people living along the Old Pollock Road about repairing it and the residents are split about half and half between those who want access cleared and others who prefer the closure to keep down unwanted traffic.
Hoff said the physical part of removing the unstable rock slope on U.S. Highway 95 and upgrading the Old Pollock Road probably will cost about $4 million. The funds are coming from the transportation department’s budget.
Hoff also was full of praise for the many partners and collaborators that have worked together on the project. Scarsella Bros. Inc. of Seattle are the main contractors, but about 16 other groups and individuals have been involved. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of November.
