A project to rebuild the Southway Bridge roadway is expected to move ahead early this summer despite the coronavirus-related closure of the Washington state Department of Transportation materials laboratory.
Asotin County Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said the closure means the project will have to rely on a private lab for materials testing services. But he still thinks construction is on track to begin around June 1, in spite of that wrinkle.
“Once we get the contract finalized and the materials approved, we will have our preconstruction meeting and roll out the final schedule for the public with all the traffic control plans,” Johnson said in a message to the Lewiston Tribune.
Poe Asphalt Paving of Clarkston won the construction contract last month with a low bid of $987,334, which was about $400,000 less than an engineer’s estimate. Initial estimates to repair the bridge’s aging surface were around $2 million. Once expenses for engineering, testing and inspection are included, the overall project will cost nearly $1.5 million, Johnson estimated.
The bridge is jointly owned by the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston, and Asotin and Nez Perce counties.