The city of Lewiston is awaiting a report from a structural engineer who examined the failing emergency roof support system in the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center on Monday, but Public Works Director Chris Davies said Wednesday there is little risk of imminent collapse or danger to the public.
Jan Welch of Stapley Engineering in Boise entered the condemned building to conduct an assessment of the support system. She didn’t return a call Wednesday seeking information on the condition of the failed roof truss that led to the condemnation, and Davies said he didn’t want to discuss her preliminary findings before she completes her report and he shares it with the city council and city manager.
But he did say there is little possibility of collapse.
“If everything stays the same, there is no immediate danger to the public,” Davies said. “You never know what could happen, but at this point there is no imminent danger of failure.”
Fears about the possible collapse of the historic former church’s west-facing wall led the city to close the adjacent block of Eighth Street for several months in 2017. The street reopened after workers shored up the broken truss and installed a chain-link fence around most of the building. Much of the fence was later replaced with a protective wooden barrier along the sidewalk next to the western wall.
Water leaking through the 112-year-old building’s dilapidated roof, rotted the truss and led to the initial break. But even though the city performed emergency repairs to the shingles above the broken truss, Davies has said that water has continued to get into the roof structure over the past couple of years, leading to further deterioration.
The city took ownership of the historic former church building in 2017 after its former owner, the Lewiston Civic Theatre, was unable to afford repairs. City Manager Alan Nygaard told the council last week that the support system has separated from the roof truss since it was installed.
Some councilors have called the building a liability for the city and called for its demolition. But others, including councilor Cari Miller, have pushed the city to save it. She and a group of community members formed the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center Task Force two years ago to raise funds for the repairs, but progress has been slow and some councilors have said they are losing their patience.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.