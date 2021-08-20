Whitman County’s top public health official is worried about shortages of intensive care unit beds as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies.
When Whitman County hospitals can’t handle patients, it’s getting increasingly hard to find beds in the Spokane area, forcing patients to be sent to western Washington and out of state, said Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health.
Skidmore is hoping compliance with face mask mandates and more people being vaccinated against COVID-19 will reduce the pressure on hospitals so this area doesn’t face a situation where it’s entirely out of ICU beds.
“I’m really concerned right now we’re still on the front end of this fight and cases are not really showing any sign of slowing down anytime soon,” he said.
Skidmore’s concerns come at a time when many are closely tracking COVID-19 cases, especially those requiring hospitalizations.
The Associated Press reported this week that Idaho’s public health administrator, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, has warned that hospitals in the state could have to implement crisis standards of care in as soon as two weeks because of the infection rate of the highly contagious delta variant. Crisis standards are intended to help hospitals direct scarce resources to the patients most likely to survive and have not been previously activated.
This month, 14 people have died from COVID-19 in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington after a stretch from July 8-26 without any fatalities.
All of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington are ranked as having high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
High is the most severe of four categories in the CDC ranking system, which also describes jurisdictions as having substantial, moderate and low community transmission rates.
The administrations of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene reported they are dealing with a rise in COVID-19 patients.
“We have seen an increase in (the) number of patients in our emergency room testing positive for COVID-19 and a four-fold increase in hospitalized patients,” said Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for St. Joe’s, in an email. “Currently we are treating a dozen patients.”
A total of seven Asotin County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since late November/early December when there were nine, said Brady Woodbury, director of Asotin County Public Health.
The patients are at Tri-State Memorial Hospital and other hospitals, he said.
As of Wednesday, Kootenai Health’s hospital stopped accepting patient transfers from regional hospitals and had canceled elective surgeries, according to a news release titled “Hospital nears capacity with COVID-19 surge.”
The hospital normally treats victims of strokes, heart attacks and car accidents from areas such as north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
“Hospital leaders and physicians are critically concerned they will not have the space, equipment and staffing to provide care for everyone in our community who needs hospital care,” according to the news release.
COVID-19 patient counts have climbed rapidly at the hospital, according to the news release.
On July 28, Kootenai Health had 29 COVID-19 patients and 11 of them required critical care. As of Wednesday, that tally had reached 85 COVID-19 patients and 36 needed critical care.
Patients between the ages of 18 and 60, many with few if any risk factors for hospitalization, now represent about 50 percent of the hospitalizations, compared with 20 percent during the winter surge.
“It is not our intent to frighten, but rather to inform our community of what lies ahead if the current trajectory continues,” according to the news release. “This past winter, it took a total of 58 days for the surge to climb from 28 patients to 87. This time it has taken less than half as long — only 21 days — and the numbers continue to escalate.”
In the present environment, preventive measures are especially important, health officials said.
People should wear masks even if they have been vaccinated because they can still be infected with COVID-19 and transmit it to others, Skidmore said.
Those who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 should get the shot, he said.
Whitman County has seen a drastic increase in hospitalizations among unvaccinated community members, he said.
In the first half of August, 86 percent of patients hospitalized in Whitman County were unvaccinated, he said.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, but seven of eight counties in the area had more cases. Nez Perce County had the most, 46 infections, followed by Latah County with 23. Clearwater County had eight new cases, while Idaho County had seven and Lewis County had four.
In southeastern Washington, Asotin County had 20 new cases while Whitman County had 15. Garfield County had none.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.