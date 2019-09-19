SPOKANE — Idaho law enforcement released the names of four of the five law enforcement officers involved in the Sept. 4 shooting death of Fares Al-Samno in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.
Craig Wade, Nathan Herbig and Jacob Brazle were among the Coeur d’Alene police officers involved in the incident, according to a news release. Deputy Doug Goodman of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and an unnamed Idaho State Police trooper were also at the scene.
Brazle and Herbig, who have been Coeur d’Alene police officers for two years, were also involved in the shooting of Tyler Rambo near Independence Point after the city Fourth of July fireworks show.
The Post Falls Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting that occurred when officers responded to a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood for multiple reports of a “disorderly male” who had a knife and was acting aggressively toward people walking by him.
The man was later identified as Al-Samno, 29.
Officers shot Al-Samno after nonlethal attempts to subdue him were unsuccessful and he allegedly charged at police while armed with the knife, according to Coeur d’Alene police officer Jay Wilhelm. Officers and medical personnel gave him medical attention, but he died at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident, Wilhelm said.
Al-Samno’s grade school classmates said he emigrated from Eastern Europe as a preteen and lived in Coeur d’Alene with his mother.
Despite his accent setting him apart from the other kids, Nick Jerald, who graduated from Coeur d’Alene High with Al-Samno in 2008, said he became close with students in many friend groups.
“He was always really happy, always down to have a good time,” Jerald said.
Middle school classmate Greg Franz said Al-Samno was the friend who always wanted to plan adventures, like sledding trips.
Franz said his friends partied in high school and Al-Samno got in trouble for having alcohol as a minor a few times. He and Franz said Al-Samno was never violent.
“I don’t ever remember him seeking out violence,” Jerald said.
Jerald said Al-Samno told him he was living with his mother in Coeur d’Alene the last time they spoke over the phone a few years ago. He said Al-Samno worked at local restaurants and the North Idaho College library while he was a student.
“I feel bad for his mom,” Jerald said. “I want to say it didn’t have to happen. I feel bad for the police. I know they weren’t out there looking for that.”