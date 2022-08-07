Four Spokane police officers and one Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detective were identified as those who opened fire and killed a man who barricaded himself in a van for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday east of downtown Spokane.

Officers Jacob Siegel, Scott Lesser and Robert Riggles, and Cpl. Brandon Lynch, are on administrative leave, which is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

