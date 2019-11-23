PULLMAN — Police are no longer ruling out the possibility of hazing in the death of a Washington State University student who died Nov. 12 at a fraternity.
In the preliminary investigation following the death of 19-year-old Samuel Martinez at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, police determined the incident did not meet the definition of hazing under state law. Martinez’s death may have been alcohol related, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Friday that after police conducted more interviews with students who witnessed the events leading up to Martinez’s death, they decided to again investigate the possibility of hazing.
Jenkins said more interviews need to be completed. Police are also waiting on a report from the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.
Police and medics were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 12 to the Linden Street fraternity after Martinez was reported unconscious and not breathing. Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
The coroner, Annie Pillers, indicated earlier this week that Martinez died at 4:30 a.m.
WSU President Kirk Schulz announced this week that Alpha Tau Omega was placed on interim loss-of-recognition status and that WSU Student Affairs staff have opened an investigation and are working with the fraternity’s national headquarters.
Alpha Tau Omega’s interim loss of recognition means it cannot operate as a WSU organization or identify as a WSU-affiliated chapter.
The WSU Interfraternity Council has suspended all fraternity and sorority social events for the remainder of the semester in response to Martinez’s death.
Martinez was a freshman from Bellevue, Wash.