The board of directors for the Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair announced that the event, set to be held June 5, has been canceled.
While many community members have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 numbers are improving, a news release said the board chose to cancel out of an abundance of caution.
In the meantime the board is working closely with the Moscow Police Department, Moscow School District and Safe Routes to School to provide free bike helmets at middle and elementary schools. In addition to these partners, the Rotary Club of Moscow made financial contributions to assist in the purchase of more than 650 helmets.
More information is available by visiting officernewbillkidssafetyfair.org.