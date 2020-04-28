CHS Primeland employee Jeff Webber (left) unhinges old railroad spikes while his co-workers, Eric Purington (center) and Nathan Whittaker, work to detach a section of railway near the Mtn Dew Skateboard Park in Lewiston as they remove the last of the railroad tracks along Snake River Avenue on Monday afternoon. This was the last section of the nearly quarter-mile of track that started at the CHS Primeland seeding plant and ran to Snake River Avenue that the company was in charge of dismantling. The men were using a band saw to cut the track into movable sections, then took them to the CHS Primeland property behind them. They planned to be finished with the dismantling by the end of the day.
