Off to new waters

Pete Caster/TribuneAn angler paddles across a placid Mann Lake in hopes of finding a new fishing hole Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a chance of rain and a high of 53. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

