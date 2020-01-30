Patrick Roy, of Plains, Mont., and his team leave the Wye Checkpoint on the first day of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Wednesday near New Meadows. The six teams went 37 miles to the Wye Checkpoint by mid-afternoon and reached the second checkpoint in Cascade late in the evening and into the early hours of the morning. The race will continue today.
Cambridge Elementary School fourth grader John Dunham, 10, grins as Clancy, a member of Clayton Perry’s team from Chouteau, Mont., bestows affectionate licks on him at the starting line for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge at Little Ski Hill on Wednesday in McCall.