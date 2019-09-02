The shape of an enigmatic white structure at the edge of the Lewiston Orchards has been compared to a sombrero and the top of an old fashioned milk bottle.
The small, square building with a round roof topped by a cone sits in a field near Mann Lake and is a frequent source of speculation.
A subscriber recently asked the Tribune to learn about how the unmarked building is used.
Getting the answer to that question took a quick phone call to Art McIntosh, whose family owns the site.
As a recreational pilot, McIntosh was particularly well suited to answer questions surrounding the building.
The structure is a part of a navigational system for pilots known in technical language as a Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range that was likely constructed sometime in the 1950s.
The fixed ground radio beacon is maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration to send Morse code signals to receivers that are standard equipment in most airplanes, he said.
“The receiver lets you know where you are in relation to (the beacon),” he said.
Similar beacons are located near Pullman and Spokane and all of them are included in official aviation charts for the region.
The FAA pays a certain amount of rent to use the land for the Lewiston site, McIntosh said.
General aviation pilots arriving from other locations like Montana will often fly to the beacon and then alert the Lewiston air traffic control tower they are preparing to land, he said.
With those messages, tower personnel know precisely where the aircraft is and how long it will take it to reach the airport.
Prior to the beacons, large cement arrows were built near large cities to direct pilots to airports, he said.
Global Positioning System technology is beginning to replace the beacons, but McIntosh believes commercial pilots may still use the beacon when they are landing at Lewiston in cloudy conditions.
Messages about the beacon left with SkyWest, Lewiston’s only commercial passenger airline, weren’t immediately returned.
Even as GPS becomes more dominant, the beacons continue to fill an important role.
“If for some reason GPS went down, this would be a redundant system for that,” he said.
McIntosh knows the purpose of the building, but he doesn’t know any details about the equipment that’s inside it.
Access to the building is limited to approved FAA personnel and even though it isn’t obvious, it has an exceedingly robust and sophisticated security system.
“We’re not allowed to go in it,” McIntosh said. “Messing with that is a federal offense. We just work around it and move on.”
While the official purpose of the beacon is to help pilots keep their bearings, McIntosh said it plays a small secondary role at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, where he is an owner.
The beacon can be seen from Lindsay Creek’s tasting room and event venue. Customers ask the employees about it three or four times a week, so much that he has thought of writing an informational flier and posting copies in several places.
———
