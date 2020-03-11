Occupants escape harm in car fire

A Pontiac sedan burns along U.S. Highway 95 near the top of the Lewiston Hill on Tuesday afternoon. The Nez Perce County Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze, from which three occupants escaped unharmed.

 Tribune/Barry Kough

