Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.