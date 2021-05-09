Ryan Oatman, Samuel Penney and Shirley Allman were each elected Saturday to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.
Oatman defeated Mary Jane Miles for Seat 1. Penney won over Ferris Paisano III for Seat 2. Allman defeated James Spencer for Seat 3.
The council is the tribe’s governing body. It has nine members who serve staggered three-year terms.
Penney is also the chairman of NPTEC and Allman is the secretary. Shannon Wheeler will serve as vice chairman, Casey Mitchell will serve as treasurer and Arthur Broncheau is the chaplain.