An Oakesdale, Wash., woman is facing two felony drug charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to deliver.
Margaret E. Musselman, 28, faces up to life in prison and a $25,000 on each charge.
Idaho State Police allege that during a traffic stop for an obstructed registration on U.S. Highway 95 at 41st Street North in Lewiston at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, a K-9 unit from Lewiston Police Department gave a positive alert for a controlled substance, court documents said.
The driver, Jeremy L. Huntley, was searched and police allegedly found a hypodermic needle in his jacket pocket. Musselman had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest from Idaho and a felony warrant for her arrest from Washington, court documents said.
After Musselman was placed into custody, she allegedly told police she had about 1 gram each of heroin and methamphetamine hidden in her underpants and that she was selling both, court documents said.
Musselman allegedly told police she had just sold a tenth of a gram of heroin and police allege they found $230 on Musselman, court documents said.
Police allege a subsequent test of the alleged drugs showed that Musselman had 1.6 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin, court documents said.
A search of Musselman’s purse allegedly yielded several baggies, a scale, a needle, a spoon and other paraphernalia, court documents said.
Police allege they also found gabapentin pills inside a cigarette box in Musselman’s purse and one marijuana joint in a jar inside a backpack with Huntley’s name on the backpack, court documents said.
Huntley was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond for Musselman at $20,000.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the Musselman case for Feb. 19.