Come Jan. 10, Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard will be gone, but he hopes the plans he’s laid over the last four years won’t be forgotten.
The position of city manager will disappear next year after the results of the recent city election, where a majority of voters chose to switch from the city council-city manager form of government to a strong-mayor form of government. Nygaard said Monday that he will relocate to wherever the job market takes him. But he will first take some time to visit family, including a set of grandkids he hasn’t seen in two years because of the pandemic.
“I’m not ready to retire yet,” said Nygaard, 61. “In fact, I already retired once, and that’s why I came back to work (at the city). I was like, ‘No, I’m not ready to retire.’ ”
Strategic planning has been one of the main thrusts of Nygaard’s tenure, and several plans have been adopted by the city council. Others are set to be considered. One coming up in the next couple of months is the community strategic plan.
“That’s the one I hope we can get adopted, or at least in its final form before I leave,” Nygaard said of the plan, which will rely heavily on resident input to help guide future decisions. “They’ve gotten a lot of survey results, and we’ve got the steering committees working on them. So I think there’s hopefully going to be some meat and potatoes to kind of carry the community strategic planning forward.”
A lot will depend on whether Mayor-elect Dan Johnson and the new six-member council want to keep the heading set by Nygaard and the outgoing council. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was the only incumbent to win reelection, and Nygaard said she has become a strong proponent of the strategic planning processes that he employed.
But a plan is only worth more than the paper it’s printed on if it is implemented. Nygaard said past city councils have let good plans moulder on the shelf by saying they were just too expensive.
“That’s always been everybody’s excuse: We don’t have enough money,” he said. “I think you have to plan for it. Funding isn’t going to magically appear. That has to be part of your planning process, part of your implementation plan of your plans.”
So even though there might not be enough funding to make something happen today, that “plan of plans” is there with long-range goals that can be accomplished with discipline and consistency in the budgeting process, he said.
Some of that planning has already borne fruit. When he first started, the city’s arterial street program was starved for funding, with former Public Works Director Chris Davies regularly telling the city council that it needed another $1 million each year to eventually get ahead of those deteriorating roadways. But by following Nygaard’s approach, the program now has an extra $1.5 million per year.
The city has also set millions aside for a new fire station in the western Lewiston Orchards and improvements to Community Park.
“You have to make plans,” he said. “Maybe you can’t do your arterial street program next year, but if you set your sights out far enough, then you can see how you’re going to get there.”
Funding may not magically appear, but the city did get a big infusion of about $5.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nygaard encouraged the city council to put most of that money toward upgrading the city’s water distribution system, especially downtown where some pipes are a century old. That limited capacity has been one of the major factors stalling development in the historic district, and even helped recently kill a major project on the former Twin City Foods site that could have been worth $200 million.
The council will consider a resolution to dedicate the funds to the water distribution system at next week’s regular Monday meeting.
The city also stands to get a piece of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law Monday. That money could further help repair the water distribution system, but also rebuild the badly deteriorated 21st Street/Thain Road corridor.
“It’s kind of looking like stagecoach ruts,” Nygaard said of the wear and tear.
But even with the federal government sending big dollars Lewiston’s way, it won’t be enough to do everything. For example, the streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure adjacent to the water lines downtown also need to be rebuilt. That’s another area where Nygaard hopes his mantra of long-term planning will prove useful.
“We’ve got all these plans,” he said. “The downtown master plan, the water plan, the wastewater plan, the transportation plan. So what we’re doing is taking all those plans and saying, ‘OK, let’s figure out what the scope for downtown really is.’ ”
Once that scope of work is determined, it can be assigned a dollar value. And once that value is known, city officials can begin to assemble a funding strategy for the parts not covered by the federal allocations.
“That’s what it takes, for people to look beyond today,” he concluded. “They’ve got to look into the future and say, ‘OK, this is where we can be if we have some discipline and work on these kinds of elements.’ Then we can get to a point where some of these more strategic items can actually get accomplished.”
