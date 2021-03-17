Alan Nygaard has issued an apology to a man who claimed the Lewiston city manager battered him at a city council meeting regarding a face mask advisory last July.
Lewiston resident Wilson Boots alleged misdemeanor battery against Nygaard in a citizen citation he signed last September. Nygaard has said the incident occurred when Boots and a woman were standing in the doorway of the meeting room at the Lewiston City Library and he asked Boots to move so he could get through. Boots did not move, so he tried to squeeze past.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans dismissed the charge after successful mediation in January. In his apology, Nygaard said he “placed my hands” on Boots and also apologized for “having touched” Boots.