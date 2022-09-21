NW eye surgical team escapes plane crash

<text>The charred remains of a small jet rest on a runway surrounded by emergency vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. All passengers lived.</text>

 Bob Brawdy/TriCity Herald

PASCO — Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The small privately owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.

Tags

Recommended for you