Cyclist who sued over unsafe bike lane gets $350,000 settlement
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bicyclist hit by a speeding driver near a Portland bike lane crossing in front of a freeway on-ramp will receive a $350,000 settlement from the city, state and the motorist.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Bobbi Smith is scheduled to receive $150,000 each from the state and city of Portland and $50,000 from driver Brandon Lee Swiger from the 2017 crash. Smith sued in August 2018, claiming Swiger was negligent for speeding and not spotting Smith before hitting the cyclist. Smith’s suit also claimed the city and state were negligent in the design and maintenance of the North Greeley Avenue and southbound I-5 on-ramp intersection.
People traveling southeast on Greeley in the bike lane must cross in front of the freeway on-ramp to continue on the bike lane.
The city is in the midst of a project that includes repaving on North Greeley Avenue between I-5 and North Going Street and adding a concrete barrier separating a new 12-foot bike path from other traffic on the eastbound side of Greeley.
Smith was seeking nearly $1.4 million in damages from all three parties. The Portland City Council on Wednesday approved paying $150,000 to Smith to help settle the lawsuit.
British Airways to start year-round flights from Portland to London
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is getting year-round, direct flights to London starting June 1.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported British Airways said this week it will fly between Portland International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport five days a week, beginning June 1.
The airline said round-trip fares start at $487, according to the airline.
It’s the latest in a growing roster of intercontinental flights in and out of PDX. Delta flies year-round to Amsterdam and to Tokyo, and seasonally to London.
Icelandair flies to Reykjavik seasonally, and Condor offers seasonal flights between Portland and Frankfurt, Germany.
Commercial ocean crabbing to open Dec. 31 in Oregon
NEWPORT, Ore. — State shellfish managers say the delayed commercial Dungeness crab fishery will open along all of Oregon’s coast Dec. 31.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon is targeted to open Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product.
Crab meat recovery testing in late November and early December showed many areas in the region did not meet the criteria for an opening. Officials said the delayed opening has allowed for crabs to fill with more meat.
Recreational crab harvesting is currently open coastwide in the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.
Commercial Dungeness crab is Oregon’s most valuable fishery.
Gas leak, explosion in Billings apartment injures two
BILLINGS, Mont. — A natural gas leak caused an explosion at a Montana apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital with severe burns, officials said Saturday.
Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough said the explosion at about 9:45 p.m. Friday caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.
The Battleship Apartments building was cleared of residents, and a man and a woman were taken to the hospital.
Residents of the building told The Billings Gazette that the blast sent glass from a door shooting into the road and sounded like a tree hitting the roof. Montana-Dakota Utilities was called to turn off the gas to the building.