Teenage girl dies in hit-and-run crash in northern Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern Montana.
The Great Falls Tribune reported the girl, whose name and hometown have not been released, was struck when she ran into a road near Rocky Boy in Hill County late Thursday night. She was thrown off the side of the road and died at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge Journey left and has not been found. The Montana Highway Patrol has not released any other information.
Airway Heights police seek armed and dangerous man who fled officers
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash., — Airway Heights police are looking for a 27-year-old man who they believe was involved in a Friday evening high-speed pursuit with officers.
Dean A. Albrecht, 27, also known as Austin D. Warnick, is considered armed and dangerous by police, according to a statement. He is wanted for escape. He crashed his car northeast of Airway Heights Friday and evaded officers.
Albrecht’s prior criminal convictions include evading police, theft and drug possession, according to court records.
Firefighters swim to rescue trapped couple near Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. — Firefighters swam into Liberty Bay south of Poulsbo on Saturday morning to rescue a couple trapped upside-down in their vehicle.
First responders received the call at 8:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, just south of the Poulsbo Yacht Club off of Fjord Drive Northeast, they found the vehicle almost completely submerged in the bay’s chilly waters, with just the back tires exposed.
The couple and three firefighters were taken to the hospital. The man was taken to Bremerton’s Harrison hospital in critical condition, the woman in stable condition. The three firefighters were treated for hypothermia.
Poulsbo police are investigating the incident.
Montana boy found safe after kidnapping during car theft
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 7-year-old Montana boy was safely returned to his family after being kidnapped during a car theft, authorities said.
The boy was in a car taken from a Burger King in Billings around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
The boy was located unharmed after he was let out of the car shortly after the theft, police said.
Officers located and chased the car in the area of a park but no arrests were made, authorities said.
The case is still under investigation.
Canadian couple gets $9 million jury verdict in bicycle wreck
PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury has awarded more than $9 million in damages to a man and woman from Vancouver, British Columbia, who were struck by an 18-wheeler truck while riding their bicycles on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.
The eight-member jury found Exel Inc. — more commonly known as the shipping company DHL — liable for the Aug. 3, 2016, collision late Friday after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Portland.
It awarded $1.3 million in economic damages, $4 million in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages to Eric Moutal, whose lower left leg was nearly amputated, and $400,000 in non-economic damages to his now wife, Andrea Newman, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Moutal, who was 31 at the time, and Newman, then 25, were vacationing in Oregon, camping and biking in the Columbia River Gorge before a planned visit to Portland.
Exel’s lawyer Robert Barton said Moutal and Newman had crossed the white line separating the shoulder from the travel lane and the trucker wasn’t able to avoid them. The attorney also told the jury that the road shoulder at that location is extremely narrow.
Crash on Interstate 5 in Bellingham leaves two dead, child injured
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two people died and a child was injured shortly after 10 p.m. Friday as two cars collided on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Sunset Drive in Bellingham, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Driver Karnveer S. Hundal, 19, of Bellingham and an unnamed passenger in another car died at the crash scene, according to the release. A 7-year-old passenger from Vancouver, British Columbia in the other car was injured. The driver, Julia C. Yu, and another passenger, Eric H. Chan, in the second car, both 41 and from Vancouver, British Columbia, were uninjured.
The state patrol said Hundal was speeding northbound in both lanes of the freeway in a black 2015 Audi S4. A gray 2009 BMW X6 was northbound in lane two when it was hit by the Audi, according to the release. The Audi veered to the right, off the roadway, and caught fire, the release said.
Yu, Chan and the unnamed child were all wearing their seatbelts.