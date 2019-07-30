Former Idaho GOP chairman faces witness intimidation charge
BOISE — A former Idaho Republican Party chairman is being held in jail without bail after authorities say he violated a no-contact order.
Jonathan Parker remained in the Ada County Jail on Monday following his arrest Sunday.
Violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor, does not allow release on bail.
Court records say Parker is also being held on a felony charge of witness intimidation, which carries a $100,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on that charge.
Parker stepped down as Idaho GOP chairman in February, and his wife filed for divorce in March.
Parker in May was charged with first-degree stalking. Parker’s attorney said it was a misunderstanding.
Court records indicate that Parker has now applied for a public defender.
Package in Bend deemed not a threat; streets reopen
BEND, Ore. — A sheriff’s office in central Oregon says some streets have been reopened around the courthouse in Bend after a state police explosives unit determined that a suspicious package had no explosive materials inside.
KTVZ-TV reported District Attorney John Hummel said around 1 p.m. Monday that the package is believed to have been a hoax.
Hummel said a maintenance worker saw someone place a package and leave around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Hummel said around the same time, someone called the courthouse and claimed they had planted a bomb there and another nearby. No reason was given and a second device hadn’t been found by Monday afternoon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for person of interest who was wearing a hat, large sunglasses and a hoodie.
Boy in critical condition after fall at home
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling out of a window in his south Everett home.
The Daily Herald reported the boy, believed to be 5 years old, fell 25 feet onto concrete Monday, according to Assistant Fire Marshall Steve Goforth.
The child was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Firefighter injured battling Oregon blaze
CANYONVILLE, Ore. — A firefighter battling a large blaze in southwestern Oregon was injured when he was struck by rolling debris.
Authorities said the firefighter was taken early Monday to a medical center, where he was treated and released. The firefighter was one of about 1,000 people battling the 11,600-acre Mile Post 97 Fire that broke out Wednesday near Canyonville, apparently from an illegal campfire.
Officials said the fire was growing slowly toward the south, paralleling Interstate 5.
The fire was at 10 percent containment. Crews hoped to make progress as clouds and cooling temperatures were forecast for the area.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.
Washington looks to remove boat stuck in river
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington could seize a 100-foot commercial fishing vessel that has been stuck in a river for more than a year.
The Daily Herald reported Monday that the state Department Natural Resources has issued the owner of the vessel Hannah Marie a 30-day notice to remove the boat from the Snohomish River.
The department’s derelict vessels removal program will take control of the boat if it isn’t moved by mid-August.
Jerry Farmer of the department said the state could take the boat out of the river by the end of next month if they do take custody.
The newspaper could reach the boat’s owner for comment.
Agencies remove 10 abandoned boats from Oregon lagoon
SWAN ISLAND, Ore. — State and local agencies removed 10 abandoned boats from the water at Portland’s Swan Island in the first of several cleanups being discussed.
The Oregon State Marine Board said they, along with the Oregon Department of State Lands and the Multnomah County River Patrol, coordinated the abandoned boat cleanup Friday in the Swan Island Lagoon.
Marine Industrial Contractors used two barges to remove watercraft and transport the boats, some of which were along the shoreline and others that were partially submerged in the lagoon.
Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey said the Swan Island Lagoon cleanup effort will cost approximately $18,000 and includes taking the boats to a storage facility, removing hazardous or recyclable materials, and dismantling each boat.
The Department of State Lands and Marine Board are covering the costs.