Small plane makes emergency landing in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A twin-engine Cessna made an emergency landing in Butte on Monday after the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear, Butte-Silver Bow County officials said.
Sheriff Ed Lester estimated the plane was traveling at about 90 to 100 mph when it made a rough landing at about noon, the Montana Standard reported.
The Cessna 310 tipped a little as the landing gear gave away, a wingtip hit the runway and the plane spun, Lester said. It didn’t appear to suffer excessive damage. The pilot was not hurt, Lester said.
The plane had taken off from Bert Mooney Airport at about 8:40 a.m. Emergency crews were called at 9 a.m. after the pilot reported mechanical problems. The plane circled Butte for several hours to burn off fuel before landing.
The plane is owned by Angle of Attack Aeronautics LLC, a Butte flying school. Officials did not release the name of the pilot.
Five Rocky Boy residents killed in 2-vehicle crash
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Five members of a Rocky Boy family, including two children, were killed in a two-vehicle crash west of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
A car being driven by Ryan Four Souls, 30, went off Duck Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, ABC Fox Montana reported.
Four Souls tried to correct back onto the road but the car went into a sideways slide before colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by his sister, and his passenger’s wife, Rokki Parker Ferguson.
The adult victims were identified as Four Souls, Sage Ferguson Sr., 26 and Parker Ferguson, 30.
Her passengers were her children, 8-year-old Lovelee “Waverly” Bearcub and 5-year-old Sage Ferguson Jr., according to an obituary with Holland and Bonine Funeral Home.
Montana sees 19th death, 37 new cases of COVID over weekend
HELENA, Mont. — The state of Montana saw another COVID-19 death over the weekend while testing confirmed 37 new cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state officials said Monday.
Big Horn County announced Saturday that a man in his 80s had died from COVID-19. His death was the second in the county and the 19th in the state.
More than 3,900 tests were performed from Friday through Sunday, with 15 new cases announced Saturday, 14 on Sunday and eight on Monday. The new cases included 10 in Custer County and six in Gallatin County.
Montana’s known case total stands at 609. Seven people are hospitalized and 510 have recovered.
The state reported 62 cases of COVID-19 from June 1-7, compared to 31 in the week prior.
Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Trans Mountain pipeline suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down.
The pipeline leaked at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, early Saturday morning, The Bellingham Herald reported.
The pipeline carries about 300,000 barrels of crude oil and fuel each day more than 700 miles in Canada from Alberta to Vancouver. A portion of the pipeline stretching about 69 miles delivers oil across Washington state.
The leak at the station about 10 miles north of Sumas, Wash., triggered an alarm at a control center, Trans Mountain Corporation said in a statement.
Estimates indicated between 940 and 1,195 barrels of light crude oil were released but contained on Trans Mountain property.
Trans Mountain’s initial investigation concluded the spill was the result of a 1-inch fitting on a piece of pipe connected to the mainline.
Kitsap coroner to determine cause of jail inmate death
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The investigation into the death last month of a Kitsap County Jail inmate accused of murder is awaiting a report from the county coroner to determine the cause of death, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.
The report is expected in about six to seven weeks, according to the Kitsap Sun.
Sean Michael Howell, 28, confessed May 8 to Bremerton police detectives that he killed Sabrina Olson-Smith, 23, at his house, according to court documents.
The next morning, after spending the night at the jail, Howell is alleged to have been seen tampering with a sprinkler his cell.
“Corrections officers entered Howell’s cell and attempted to restrain him with the intention of moving him to a different cell,” according to Friday’s statement from the State Patrol, which is leading the multi-agency investigation into Howell’s death.
He was taken to Harrison Medical Center where he remained until he died May 15.
One corrections officer was injured. No officers were placed on administrative leave.