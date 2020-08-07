Two young children shot in yard in Portland suburb
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say two young children were shot while playing in a yard in a suburb of Portland, Ore.
Police in Gresham say the children, ages 3 and 5, were expected to survive. One was shot in the foot and the other in the ankle.
Local news media reported the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation continues.
“I was actually in the car with another sergeant when we heard that. It’s just heart-wrenching to hear that children are being shot,” said Gresham police spokeswoman Officer Malaka Kerbs
Defund police efforts target funding Seattle encampment enforcement
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has voted to dismantle a team of police and outreach workers tasked with relocating homeless people to shelter before removing their encampments.
The council decided Wednesday in a 5-4 vote to strip funding away from the Seattle Navigation Team and redirect the money to community programs for the homeless as efforts are made to defund the police department, local news media reported.
Some have criticized the team’s tactics, saying it is effective at sweeping tents away, but not in connecting people to the help they need to end homelessness.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan opposes the move, saying the vote to eliminate the unit without a plan to bridge the gap with outreach services could “pose the most serious public health and safety dangers.”
Portland fines feds for illegal fence around courthouse
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been nearly a week since federal officers withdrew from guarding Portland’s federal courthouse during nightly protests, but a large fence they installed is still there, and city officials say it remains illegal.
The city of Portland continues to impose a $500 fine every 15 minutes for the fence, which was erected in the public right-of-way without a permit around the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.
As of noon Wednesday, the fine hit $584,000.
“The fence is currently still in place,” Margaux Weeke, spokeswoman for city Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, said Tuesday. “I’d have to refer you to the federal government for their rationale as to why the fence is still obstructing our traveling lane.”
Department of Homeland Security officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Last week, Eudaly announced that her transportation bureau would impose the highest possible fine on the federal government for erecting the fence without a permit in the bike lane in front of the courthouse.
Weeke said the city attorney’s office has been in touch with the Department of Homeland Security, which spearheaded the controversial escalation in federal activity outside the courthouse in recent weeks, spurred on by the Trump administration’s false claims that the courthouse was in danger of being destroyed by protesters.
Eudaly last week described the federal officials as “occupiers” and said normally her bureau would remove the unpermitted fence. But she didn’t feel it would be safe for city workers to do so with federal officials in town.
Sockeye salmon fishing opens on Washington’s Baker Lake
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Anglers will have the opportunity to ply the waters of Baker Lake for sockeye salmon beginning Saturday.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported the season continues until Sept. 7, as a sufficient number of sockeye have been transported to support a lake fishery, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.
The daily limit is two fish, with a minimum size of 18 inches. Anglers may fish with two rods with the accompanying endorsement.
Each angler aboard a vessel may deploy salmon angling gear until the daily salmon limit for all anglers on a boat has been reached.
The Skagit co-managers, Fish and Wildlife and treaty tribes, will closely watch sockeye returns to the Baker River upstream fish trap to ensure broodstock goals are meeting objectives, the release said.
Two Keystone XL pipeline workers test positive for virus
BILLINGS, Mont, — A Canadian company says two people working on the Keystone XL oil pipeline have tested positive for the coronavirus in northern Montana, prompting a temporary shut down of a pipe yard.
Calgary-based TC Energy said the first pipe yard worker in Phillips County tested positive at a local clinic on July 28, Yellowstone Public Radio reported. Testing on six close contacts of the infected person found a second worker with the virus.
Native American tribes and others along the pipeline’s 1,200-mile route have raised concerns that workers could bring the virus into rural communities unable to handle a large outbreak.
The infected workers were in quarantine and not expected to return to the worksite, where construction was expected to wrap up in coming days, the company said.