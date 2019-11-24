Idaho won’t share driver’s license info with U.S. Census
NAMPA — The U.S. Census Bureau announced last month that it would be sending requests to states asking them to share driver’s license records, following a Trump administration executive order to expand the use of federal, state and local administrative records.
The U.S. Census Bureau told the Idaho Press Friday that Idaho would not be sharing state driver’s license records with the bureau.
The Associated Press reported in October that at least 13 states had refused to share the driver’s license data.
The Idaho Complete Count Committee met for the first time in July and has met one other time to address how to reach historically hard-to-count groups.
In the July meeting, former state legislator and co-chairwoman of the committee Wendy Jaquet said she is most concerned with an undercount of immigrants and people born outside of the United States.
King County man diagnosed with E. coli linked to romaine lettuce
SEATTLE — Health officials say a resident of King County has been diagnosed with an E. coli infection connected to Salinas, Calif., romaine lettuce.
Public Health Seattle and King County officials said Friday the person became ill from eating leafy greens believed to have been purchased in King County. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering.
Officials said the lettuce was genetically linked to a national outbreak involving romaine lettuce from Salinas. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the outbreak Friday. The CDC recommends avoiding romaine lettuce from the Salinas area.
Public Health is investigating additional E. coli cases among King County residents that may eventually be linked to the national outbreak, but officials said complete information on these cases is pending.
Symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.
Man accused of stealing Billings city bus charged
BILLINGS, Mont. — Prosecutors have charged a Montana man accused of stealing a city bus with two passengers and driving it for five minutes before police stopped him.
The Billings Gazette reported 28-year-old Deavonta Kwame Belton is charged with felony theft, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and another misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Belton took the Billings MET bus Thursday afternoon with an 89-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman on board and drove for about 2 miles before officers surrounded the vehicle. The regular driver had stepped off for a short break when the bus was stolen.
Belton surrendered after an officer drew his stun gun.
Online jail records do no indicate if Belton has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Court bans random questions by officers during traffic stops
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court in a recent ruling has banned the police practice of officers using a broken taillight or a failure to signal as a justification for scouting a driver’s car for illegal guns or drugs.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the ruling instructs officers to stick to questions “reasonably related” to the reason the driver was pulled over. It effectively ends law enforcement’s ability to turn a routine traffic stop into a fishing expedition for a more serious offense.
Law enforcement agencies contacted by OPB are in various stages of reviewing the ruling and creating new instructions for officers.
While the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Salem Police Department said they were awaiting guidance from attorneys, police departments in Beaverton and Gresham, as well as the Oregon State Police, were working on a training bulletin.
The Portland Police Bureau said it is reviewing its training protocols and updating officers.
Suburban Seattle dentists get prison for tax-cheating scheme
SEATTLE — Two suburban Seattle dentists who avoided more than $460,000 in income taxes were sentenced to seven days in prison and 400 hours of community service.
U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Christine Chen of Renton and Mike Hsieh of Kent were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle for filing false tax returns. They must also each pay $5,000 in fines.
Moran said Hsieh and Chen own Comfort Family Dentistry and that from 2007 and 2014 the pair took steps to hide their income from the IRS to reduce their tax obligation.
Both defendants will pay slightly more than $231,000 in restitution. Their attorneys estimate they will also need to pay an additional $300,000 in interest and penalties to the IRS.
Their attorneys argued for no prison time, noting that the criminal conviction prompted one bank to end its relationship with them, and that the dental practice was dropped as a preferred provider by a large dental insurance plan.