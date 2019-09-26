Trial for northern Idaho lawmaker involving Texas tax case delayed
COEUR D’ALENE — The trial for a northern Idaho lawmaker accused of defrauding the U.S. government has been delayed.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported the trial for Republican Rep. John Green of Rathdrum has been moved to January.
A federal grand jury in Fort Worth, Texas, indicted Green and two of his clients last year. Green is an attorney licensed to practice in Texas.
Prosecutors said Green hid money for the clients in a bank account. The clients, Thomas and Michelle Selgas, are charged with tax evasion.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
Green has said he’s being targeted because he has litigated many tax cases involving the Internal Revenue Service.
Green faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Pocatello residents report fraud after city billing system gets hacked
POCATELLO — Several Pocatello residents say they’ve had unauthorized funds taken from their bank accounts after the city’s billing system was hacked.
The Idaho State Journal reported Pocatello police said several people who pay their municipal utility bills online with a debit or credit card have reported losses ranging from $30 to thousands of dollars. Pocatello city spokesman Logan McDougall said the city is working with its billing system vendor, Click2Gov, to investigate the matter.
Police Sgt. Brian McClure said police discovered the security breach when they noticed similar unauthorized payments from California while investigating some fraud cases.
City officials won’t release details of the timeline of the hack, citing the ongoing investigation. In a prepared statement, city officials said they are working with the contractor and cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the hack.
Fourth hunter mauled by grizzly in southwestern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — A fourth hunter has been injured by a grizzly bear in less than 10 days in the Gravelly Mountains in southwestern Montana.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said an Ohio man was mauled Tuesday about 8 miles south of where three hunters were injured in two separate attacks last week. He was treated at Ruby Valley Medical Center in Sheridan.
The hunter was aware of the previous attacks and was prepared to defend himself. He told investigators he fired several shots at the bear.
Two New Mexico hunters were mauled on Sept. 16, and a Washington man was badly injured later that day.
Wardens notified other hunters and campers about Tuesday’s attack and are searching for the bear. Officials are asking people to stay out of the Coal Creek and Twin Springs area while they investigate.
Washington company fined for worker amputations, injuries
SEATTLE — A Washington dairy and bottling plant has been fined about $2 million after multiple violations left workers with broken bones and amputated limbs.
The Seattle Times reported that the Department of Labor and Industries discovered 22 violations after an investigation was launched into Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy this year.
Department officials said the investigation was prompted after a worker’s hand was crushed clearing a jam in the bottle-molding machine.
Officials said the Battle Ground-based plant and related Clark County companies didn’t properly train its employees, didn’t maintain machinery and didn’t enforce standard control procedures to protect workers.
Officials said multiple injuries and investigations were reported with the Andersen companies since 2014.
Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy have 15 days to appeal, but neither responded to requests for comment.
Corrections director denies sexual harassment allegations
HELENA, Mont. — The director of Montana’s Department of Corrections is denying allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation made in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.
Adrianne Cotton filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that Director Reginald Michael told her he had a history of “subordinates requesting to engage in sexual activity with him.” Soon after, she said he asked about her interest in the deputy director position, which she took as a suggestion of exchanging sexual favors for career advancement.
Cotton’s lawsuit alleges her job was eliminated for talking about the harassment during a human resources investigation. The lawsuit states the investigation found her complaint to be unsubstantiated. A separate complaint is pending with the Human Rights Bureau.
Agency spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said Michael denies the allegations and a third-party review team recommended the agency restructuring that eliminated Cotton’s job.