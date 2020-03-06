Little signs ‘Choose Life’ license plate into law
BOISE — Idaho residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.
The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the measure that creates a “Choose Life” license plate.
It will be available in 2021 and cost $35, with renewals costing $25 plus standard registration fees.
Of that, $22 of the initial registration and $12 of the renewal will go to Choose Life Idaho, Inc.
The group on its website said the money will be used at resource centers and other entities to encourage alternatives to abortion.
The group also said that the plates are available in 32 states and have raised more than $28 million, with some 1.2 million plates having been sold or renewed since 2000.
Blocked pipe causes sewage overflows near Montana ski resort
BILLINGS, Mont. — A blockage in a sewer pipe led to an overflow of raw sewage near a ski run at Big Sky Resort in southern Montana.
About 62,500 gallons of sewage seeped into about 4 feet of snow Thursday, the Billings Gazette reported.
The sewage never reached the Middle Fork of the West Fork of the Gallatin River, about 170 feet away. Water samples were taken from the stream above and below the spill for testing as a precautionary measure.
The 15-inch sewer pipe was blocked by debris accumulating on a lodged stainless steel strap that may have entered the pipe when it was repaired 14 years ago, Big Sky Sewer and Water District Wastewater Superintendent Grant Burroughs said.
“We caught it pretty quickly,” he said, adding the strap causing the blockage was removed.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill, and it has yet to be determined if they would be fined, public information specialist Moira Davin said.
Study recommends Everett implement paid parking downtown
EVERETT, Wash. — Residents and visitors could soon pay for parking in downtown Everett to combat the increasing lack of available on-street parking spots, according to a city analysis.
A $164,180 study presented to city council last month also recommended more enforcement and hiring a city parking manager, the Everett Herald reported. The recommendations could generate about $1 million in revenue each year.
A similar study taken in 2016 identified the problem as people exceeding the time limits or moving to another on-street spot to avoid a ticket, city officials said.
The Portland-based consulting agency tallied more than 9,400 spaces downtown for parked vehicles along roads and in garages and lots. The study showed many blocks had on-street occupancy rates higher thN 70 percent.
The Everett Police Department issued about 2,900 tickets or warnings for time-limit violations in 2019, according to city data. That rate dropped from 14.2 percent in 2015 to 10.7 percent last year.
Teen pleads not guilty to killing nephew
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A 14-year-old Montana boy pleaded not guilty Thursday to the beating and torturing death of his 12-year-old nephew in West Yellowstone.
The boy entered his plea in District Court to a charge of deliberate homicide. The court had planned to hold a hearing to determine if he should be tried as an adult, but defense attorney Annie DeWolf asked for more time to review the case. The Associated Press is not using the boy’s name because he is a juvenile.
District Judge John Brown rescheduled the transfer hearing for July 7, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
James “Alex” Hurley had been living with his grandparents, two uncles and an aunt in West Yellowstone for about two years, court records said. He died in early February. An autopsy found he had bruising all over his body and died from head trauma. Investigators found evidence the boy was regularly abused, including videos.
Alex’s grandparents are charged with felony deliberate homicide in his death. They have not entered pleas and their next court appearances have not been scheduled.
Prosecutor says Boise officers justified in fatal 2019 shooting
BOISE — Two Boise Police Department officers who fatally shot a woman in October 2019 were justified in their actions after officers say she pointed a BB gun at them, an Idaho prosecutor said.
Officers responded to a report Oct. 20 of a woman acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Boise before finding 33-year-old Amber Dewitt of Caldwell sitting in a vehicle, police said.
Dewitt pointed a pellet gun at officers who believed it was a handgun, and subsequently opened fire on the woman, authorities said.
Dewitt died of multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner said.
The Meridian Police Department, which led the investigation, issued a news release a few days after the fatal shooting with photos showing the BB gun Dewitt held and a similar-looking handgun.