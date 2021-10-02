Washington state minimum wage to be $14.49 next year
SEATTLE — Washington’s minimum hourly wage will rise to $14.49 next year, up from the current $13.69.
The Seattle Times reported the increase was announced Thursday by the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Under state law, the department sets the minimum wage for the coming year using a consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That index, updated Sept. 14, found that prices paid by urban workers in August were up around 5.8 percent nationally and 5.3 percent in the Seattle area. August prices in the Seattle area were 1.1 percent higher than they’d been in June, compared with a 0.7 percent increase nationally.
Three city-sanctioned safe rest villages announced for homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three Portland neighborhoods will soon be home to the city’s first “safe rest villages.”
Commissioner Dan Ryan is leading the effort to construct six city-sanctioned outdoor homeless villages by the end of the year, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
He announced the downtown, Brentwood-Darlington and Hazelwood locations Thursday. He said the sites are a critical response to the “humanitarian crisis” unfolding on Portland’s streets.
While there hasn’t been an official count of Portland’s homeless population since 2019, encampments appear to have proliferated during the pandemic.
These villages will be outdoor shelters where people experiencing homelessness can safely stay and receive basic services. Showers, beds, bathrooms and support services including case management and mental health support will be offered.
Ryan, who oversees the city-side of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, emphasized that each village will be fenced with each individual possessing their own “sleeping pod.” Combined, the city expects the three sites to host about 120 people.
Area code needed for local Montana calls starting this month
HELENA, Mont. — All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 because of changing federal regulations.
Montana’s 406 area code currently allows seven-digit dialing to complete local calls. That will change this month because of a Federal Communications Commission order designating 988 as the new nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Some seven-digit phone numbers in Montana’s 406 area code begin with 988. To prevent misdialing the 988 Lifeline, all local calls in Montana must be dialed with the area code.
Calls that are currently considered local for billing purposes will continue to be billed as local calls. Existing seven-digit phone numbers will not change, but will require the 406 area code to connect. Three-digit dialing services, like the 911 emergency number, will continue to work as a three-digit number with no need to dial an area code.
Along with manually dialed calls, all services that use automated dialing will need to be updated to include 10-digit phone numbers will also need to be updated.
The 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be available beginning July 16, 2022.