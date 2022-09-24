Coroner identifies four killed in collision with potato truck
POCATELLO — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Someone called to report the collision to Idaho State Police around 6:45 p.m., and Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Hall police officers also responded. The passenger vehicle was headed east and the potato truck was headed north when the vehicles collided near an intersection, and the passenger vehicle caught fire. The four people in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the potato truck, Guadalupe Camargo-Rangel, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Camaro-Rangel’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
Embattled Boise police chief resigns at mayor’s request
BOISE — Embattled Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned at the request of the city’s mayor, Lauren McLean.
The city’s announcement came Friday afternoon after KTVB reported this week that nine officers had filed complaints against Lee, and after an investigation into an allegation that he injured a high-ranking officer during a training demonstration last year.
Sgt. Kirk Rush has said Lee broke parts of his neck during the demonstration, which required surgery to repair. Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler late last month told officials that while he felt there was probable cause to support charging Lee with felony battery, he wasn’t sure he could prove the crime in court.
Lee’s attorney Chuck Peterson said earlier this year that Rush’s claims were “completely untrue.”
McLean told the Idaho Statesman Friday she was having “conversations about management” and examining Lee’s role within the department.
Boise City spokesperson Maria Weeg told KTVB: “It became clear to the mayor the department needed different leadership.”
Lee’s resignation will take effect Oct. 14, but he will be placed on leave until then, city officials said in a statement.
McLean has appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief.
Man pleads guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to protest
SEATTLE — A Renton, Washington, man has pleaded guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters on Labor Day 2020.
Justin Christopher Moore entered his plea to unlawful possession of destructive devices Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, prosecutors said in a press release. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
According to the plea agreement, Moore made 12 gasoline devices and carried them to a protest march at the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters, prosecutors said. Police smelled gasoline and discovered the box in a parking lot.
Investigators used video and information from other co-conspirators to confirm that Moore was the person carrying the box to the site, prosecutors said. A search of his home found “numerous items that are consistent with manufacturing explosive devices,” prosecutors said.
Wildfire in Boise Foothills near state park was human-caused, BLM says
A wildfire in the Boise Foothills north of Lucky Peak State Park on Tuesday night was human-caused and not the result of lightning, the Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday.
The Homestead Fire was halted at 17 acres, the federal agency also announced, bumping up the total by a couple of acres after further investigation and mapping of the hillside that was first reported ablaze Tuesday at about 7:25 p.m. Fire crews contained the fire by midnight, and fully controlled it by 6 p.m. Wednesday, BLM said.
Although initially thought by fire investigators to be triggered by a lightning strike in the days before the fire started, it is now considered human-caused, though BLM said Thursday that the specific cause remains under investigation.
Portland to use microphones to track gunshots
PORTLAND — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones.
Oregon Public Broadcasting report s a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report.
Stephanie Howard, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s director of community safety, said Thursday the decision to advance a pilot program with the technology was made after Wheeler met with Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
“Chief Lovell recommended exploring implementing ShotSpotter on a pilot basis and the mayor agrees with that recommendation,” Howard said.
ShotSpotter says it can identify and locate gunshots in real-time using small microphones placed in neighborhoods. Police could then use that data to investigate and deter crime.
Critics say the technology is unreliable.
A study by the MacArthur Justice Center found that “more than 90% of ShotSpotter alerts lead police to find no evidence to corroborate gunfire when police arrive at the location ShotSpotter sent them.”
Oregon’s largest city has been struggling to respond to increased violence on city streets.
Police say, as of Wednesday, there had been 958 shootings in 2022, with 290 people injured by gunfire. There have been 66 homicides, 57 involving gunfire.
Oregon police fatally shoot Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass police killed a resident this week while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call, according to Oregon State Police.
Police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
During the pursuit and search that followed, police say an officer encountered an armed resident and shot him. Oregon State Police identified the resident as Mark Barrett Caldwell, 46.
Police said they are still searching for the “initial male suspect who fled.”
The unidentified officer who shot Caldwell was put on administrative leave, and Oregon State Police are investigating.
Caldwell was taken to Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford, where he died Thursday, police said.