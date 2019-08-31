Boise worker accidentally sends false school shooting alert
BOISE — Roughly 1,000 city of Boise employees received a false text alert notifying them of a non-existent active shooter at a local elementary school Thursday.
Mike Journee, a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bieter, said an employee at a city-operated community center at Hawthorne Elementary accidentally sent the false alert around 8:50 a.m. using a new mobile application.
Boise School District Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar said the school was able to catch the mistake around the same time.
Journee said a correction text and email was sent out about five minutes later, and apologized to students and parents for any distress caused by the false alarm.
Journee said the city is looking into ways to prevent any similar mistakes in the future. The Boise School District has a separate emergency text messaging system it uses to notify parents in cases of emergencies.
Montana pastor pleads guilty to stealing $288,000 from church
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana pastor admitted embezzling more than $288,000 from the United Pentecostal Church.
The Missoulian reported Kenneth Hogue of Butte pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal wire fraud charge.
Hogue was the former treasurer of the church’s Rocky Mountain District.
He was responsible for depositing church offerings and writing checks for church expenses.
Court documents say he wrote himself unauthorized checks, withdrew church money from an ATM and transferred funds into his account from 2012 to 2016.
A $5,000 transfer alerted authorities to Hogue’s thieving.
Hogue has agreed to pay back the money he siphoned. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in December.
Hogue has worked as a pastor at the Grace and Truth Pentecostal church in Butte since 1982.
The church did not return the newspaper’s call.
Three killed in Montana plane crash identified
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana authorities have identified three people who were killed in a small plane crash as Indiana residents.
Lake County Sheriff and Coroner Donald Bell said Timothy R. Arnold, 59, Grant O. Weythman , 49 and Allen K. Eicher, 65, all of Evansville, died in Thursday’s crash.
A Facebook page under Arnold’s name included a photo of three men with the caption, “Montana here we come.”
Bell said the single-engine Beechraft struck a power line and crashed upside down in a hayfield outside St. Ignatius in western Montana.
Authorities used a backhoe to lift the plane and remove the bodies, which have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.
Bell said Federal Aviation Administration and county officials are at the site of the crash. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was expected to arrive Friday.
Transgender woman allegedly assaulted after using women’s restroom
NEWPORT, Ore. — Authorities say a transgender woman in Oregon was violently assaulted by another beachgoer after she used the women’s restroom at a coastal park.
Court documents say Fred Costanza walked more than 100 yards across Agate Beach State Park in Newport, Ore., to reach the woman after she used the restroom and struck her more than 10 times, breaking her jaw and her skull.
The woman told police Costanza grabbed her hair when she tried to run.
Police identified the woman in a probable cause affidavit by her birth name, Nathan Jackson.
According to local news media, Jackson goes by Lauren and is homeless after recently moving to Oregon from Utah.
Costanza, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of assault, intimidation, menacing and harassment.
His attorney, Mitchell Martin, didn’t return a call.
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Seattle’s University District
SEATTLE — A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man in Seattle’s University District earlier this month has been charged with murder, with prosecutors describing the crime as an “unprovoked attack.”
The Seattle Times reported Nathan Patterson, 21, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in King County Superior Court.
He is being held in King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Charges say Patterson stabbed John J. Miller behind the Roots Young Adult Shelter on Aug. 14. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identification of the man who was killed differs from prosecutors, who said his last name is Valdez-Miller.
Charges say Patterson had recently been kicked out by his family, who told police they asked him to leave unless he went to rehab for a methamphetamine addiction. Charges say Patterson’s family also said Patterson suffers from mental illness.
It wasn’t known if Patterson has a lawyer.