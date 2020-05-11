Authorities arrest man in connection with young woman found dead in home
BREMERTON, Wash. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found Friday afternoon inside a Bremerton home.
Bremerton police Lt. Aaron Elton said authorities responded to the home after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious woman.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elton said after police obtained a search warrant, they found 28-year-old Sean Howell in the home.
He told investigators he was in a domestic relationship with the woman, police said.
Further questioning and evidence led officers to arrest and book him into the Kitsap County jail for investigation of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.
The woman’s name and how she died has not yet been released. The Kitsap County Coroner’s office will do autopsy to aid in determining the cause and manner of death, police said.
Body of teen cliff diver recovered
MONROE, Wash. — The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared while cliff diving northeast of Seattle near Cedar Ponds waterfall May 4 has been recovered, authorities said.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s rescue and dive teams initially responded that evening for a report of a cliff diver who did not resurface, according to spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.
Search-and-rescue deputies and volunteers have searched every day since then, but were unable to recover the body because of dangerous conditions, KOMO-TV reported. A swiftwater rescue team managed to pull the boy’s body from the water Friday afternoon.
His name was not immediately released.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will provide positive identification, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.
Montana state parks see attendance increase during virus outbreak
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state parks and fishing access sites have experienced a major increase in visitation as residents spend time outdoors amid health restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Estimated visitation at state parks climbed by more than 60 percent compared to this time in previous years, the Independent Record reported Saturday.
Managers estimate there were nearly 152,000 visitors at state parks in March and April this year, compared to about 95,000 in 2019 and 2018.
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order, which included an exemption for outdoor recreation but also encouraged those going outside to stay close to home.
Parks close to larger urban areas experienced some of the most significant increases.
“We understand that our parks and trails play a critical role in how people deal with the stress and uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought,” Montana State Parks Administrator Beth Shumate said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sea-Tac to require passengers, workers to cover faces
SEATTLE — All passengers traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear cloth face coverings beginning May 18 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The requirement also applies to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and visitors who aren’t flying, according to the Seattle Times. The move announced by the Port of Seattle on Saturday night exempts people who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, as well as very young children.
It’s not yet clear how the Port of Seattle will enforce the requirement, but port spokesman Peter McGraw said the policy will be refined in the coming week.
Several major airlines and some airports also are requiring passengers to wear masks. Philadelphia International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will require all passengers and visitors to wear masks starting today. Denver International Airport started requiring all passengers to wear face coverings this past week.
Some carriers, including Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, require passengers to wear face coverings when they are on the plane.
The Transportation Security Administration now requires workers at screening checkpoints to wear masks. At Sea-Tac, seven TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.