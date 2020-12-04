18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies
SALEM, Ore. — A man who tested positive for the coronavirus while incarcerated at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem has died, state officials said.
The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday that the man described only as between 80 and 90 years old died at a local hospital Monday. He was the 18th person in state corrections custody to die after testing positive.
The state has not been releasing the names of incarcerated people who have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, saying it’s in order to balance the desire for transparency with their legal obligation to protect personal health information.
In the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report released Wednesday, a catalog of active outbreaks lists three state correctional facilities with the most cumulative cases including Snake River, Eastern Oregon and Oregon State. Since Nov. 18, more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the three facilities, according to the report.
Thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin seized in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal agents have made more arrests in a drug pipeline that stretches from Mexico to north of Seattle in Snohomish County.
The Herald reports authorities seized what they believe to be 16,000 fentanyl pills, 30 pounds of methamphetamines and 6 pounds of heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Eight people, including five from Snohomish County, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. They are: Jose Luis Ibarra-Valle, of Woodinville; Jesus Gutierrez-Garcia, of Everett; Jesus Garnica-Melgoza, of Seattle; Humberto Garcia, of Everett; Santos Caro, of Portland; Charles Hoffman, of Tulalip; Lee Wallette, of Mountlake Terrace; and Tisha Girtz, of Lake Stevens.
It wasn’t immediately known if the people indicted have lawyers to comment for them.
Most of the drugs were seized from Ibarra-Valle, a Mexican citizen living in Woodinville, who was stopped by law enforcement in Seattle on Oct. 25, according to the Justice Department.
He had 10,000 pills in his car believed to contain fentanyl, more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of suspected heroin, the Justice Department said. Court-approved searches were done Wednesday after a wiretapping investigation.
WSU launches life sciences incubator program in Spokane
SPOKANE — Washington State University is launching Spinout Space in Spokane, a new life sciences incubator designed to build and grow start-up companies.
The Bank of America Charitable Foundation on Thursday pledged its support for the incubator with a $250,000 anchor grant.
That investment allows the incubator to begin turning WSU research and innovation into biotech, pharma, diagnostics, and medical device companies.
The program is designed to make it as easy as possible to commercialize discovery and invention.
Washington State University operates medical and nursing schools and other health sciences programs in Spokane.
Man sentenced to 6 months in prison on old marijuana charge
SPOKANE — A Washington state man who has been waiting nine years to be sentenced on a marijuana conviction has been sentenced to six months in prison.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Brice Davis had faced up to 15 years in federal prison after he was charged in 2011, shortly before marijuana became legal in Washington.
But U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen on Wednesday sentenced Davis to six months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.
Davis was one of seven codefendants initially indicted on federal charges after police discovered a Spokane County marijuana grow in November 2011.
Police arrested them a full year before Washington voters approved the legal cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana in small amounts.
During the search nine years ago, detectives found eight pounds of pot and 1,000 plants at the illegal grow operation. In court Wednesday, the prosecution argued that the presence of a gun on the property showed the potential for crimes to escalate, and Davis’ prior marijuana possession charge in Utah indicated to the government that Davis was not above criminal use of the plant.
Republican Sen. John Braun elected Senate minority leader
OLYMPIA — Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader.
Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator, The Olympian reported.
Braun, first elected to the Senate in 2012, has served as ranking member of the Senate Ways & Means Committee since 2017. He was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday’s Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders.
Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was reelected as floor leader. Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers’ place as floor whip.
Democrats hold a 28-21 majority in the Senate, with the Republican numbers including a Democratic senator who caucuses with them.