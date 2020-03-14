Killer of public defense lawyer found dead in 2009 sentenced
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for the 2009 killing of Assistant Federal Public Defender Nancy Bergeson in a case that baffled Portland detectives for a decade.
Christopher Williamson, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Williamson was arrested in 2019 after a covert jailhouse recording caught an inmate bragging about his involvement in the crime to another inmate, producing the unexpected breakthrough.
Bergeson, 57, surprised Williamson and Justin Panek when they broke into her house and she was home. Williamson put her in a chokehold and suffocated her, according to court records.
Panek, accused of burglary in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Panek was 18 at the time of Bergeson’s killing and Williamson was 19.
Bergeson’s daughter, Jamie Lyon, now 33, said her mother’s violent death was devastating and “senseless.’’
Annual snow-clearing to begin on Washington’s North Cascades Highway
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Annual snow-clearing is scheduled to begin this month along a highway in northern Washington, transportation officials said.
The state Department of Transportation has announced crews will begin clearing a section of State Route 20 on March 23, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
The 65-mile stretch, also known as the North Cascades Highway, between Diablo and Winthrop, closed Dec. 11, because of heavy snowfall predictions and avalanche risks, officials said.
The highway has routinely closed between mileposts 130 and 177 in November or December and usually reopens as early as April 3 and as late as May 16 over the past five years, transportation officials said.
Crews have determined after an avalanche chute survey that conditions should be safe to begin clearing snow and rock, and repair avalanche-damaged guardrails.
Work is scheduled to begin March 23 at the east end of the closure near Winthrop, while the west end near Diablo is scheduled to begin snow-clearing work March 30, department officials said, adding that work will continue Monday through Thursday of each week until the two crews meet. The process could take about six weeks to complete.
Man dies after fall from fourth-floor window in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a four-story fall in Ellensburg.
The Daily Record reported around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Ellensburg police officers were called to an apartment on reports that a person was acting erratically and appeared to have overdosed on LSD.
Officers saw the man fall from the apartment window and began life-saving measures. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue then arrived, took over first-aid efforts and took the man to an airport for transfer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The young man died before the helicopter arrived, police said. His name has not been released.
A second 19-year-old man had also consumed drugs, according to the Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry. He was not exhibiting the same erratic behavior and was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and released within a couple of hours.
Cement truck driver arrested after hitting deputy’s car
TUKWILA, Wash. — A cement truck driver was arrested Thursday after a crash that involved a King County deputy in Tukwila.
Local news media reported the crash happened on Interurban Avenue South and 48th Avenue South at about 10 a.m.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a broken leg and is stable.
According to deputies, the cement truck hit the deputy’s patrol car.
Troopers said the driver of the truck was evaluated at Harborview and arrested for vehicular assault due to suspected impairment.
Case dropped against climate activists who blocked oil train
PORTLAND, Ore. — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said it would not schedule a retrial.
The first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month, with five jurors wanting to acquit, and one wanting to convict them, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday.
Prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial but did not say why.
Jan Zuckerman, one of the people who had been on trial, said in a news release the DA’s decision showed Zenith Energy that the climate activists’ actions were justified, and provided activists a clear path forward.
The climate activists, from a group called Extinction Rebellion Portland, had been charged with criminal trespassing after they gathered in April and laid dirt and straw over train tracks used by Zenith Energy. Eleven people were arrested at the time.