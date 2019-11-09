Lost girl, 2, rescued by loggers, horseback rider and dogs
MOLALLA, Ore. — A 2-year-old girl who got lost in Molalla was rescued by some loggers, a woman on horseback and her dogs.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a woman was walking Thursday with her granddaughter when the child ran ahead and disappeared on a path that split in four directions.
The woman flagged down a passing car and that driver flagged down a logging crew.
The loggers began to search and so did a horseback rider who was out with her two miniature Australian shepherds.
When the rider heard a child crying, she told one of her dogs to “go get her” and the dog led the way to the child, who was 70 feet up a steep cliff.
Jury: Man guilty of murder in stabbing death of roommate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Clackamas County jury has found a man guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his roommate at a Milwaukie residence for people overcoming substance abuse addiction.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the case against Dean Boettcher relied on witness accounts, DNA evidence on the murder weapon and his own statements about the death of Matthew Timmons. Timmons was fatally attacked Oct. 18, 2016.
Authorities said Timmons was stabbed 19 times.
Jurors reached a verdict after one hour and 45 minutes. The trial began Oct. 22 in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
Boettcher’s motive was not clear; witnesses said he was upset about a variety of mundane things before Timmons was stabbed.
His attorney, Ronald Gray, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Yellowstone National Park study cites increased visitation numbers, crowding
BILLINGS, Mont. — A newly released survey has found that first-time visitors at Yellowstone National Park became more frustrated by perceived crowding problems the longer they stayed.
The Billings Gazette reported that the 2018 Visitor Use Study helps the National Park Service understand the tourist experience and their satisfaction at Yellowstone.
Officials said the park has seen increased visitation numbers, which peaked at 4.2 million in 2016.
Park officials said more than 4,000 people responded to the surveys conducted from May through September 2018.
Officials said the study found the majority of guests had pleasant experiences, but it also noted a greater sense of crowding.
The results help the agency better manage and plan for more visitors, which could include potential infrastructure plans to help traffic congestion and parking, officials said.
Man pleads not guilty in Montana vehicular homicide case
KALISPELL, Mont. — A 23-year-old Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence for a July 4 crash that killed two women in western Montana.
Prosecutors say Mason David Drake of Lanesboro, Minn., was intoxicated when his vehicle crossed Montana Highway 35 east of Kalispell and crashed head-on into a truck. The collision killed 59-year-old Alice Barten and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Barten, of the Kalispell area.
Drake, who was in Montana working as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, spent eight days in the hospital.
The Flathead Beacon reported District Judge Matt Cuffe set Drake’s bail at $500,000 on Friday.
Defense attorney David Mattingly sought a reduced bail and said Drake would live in Minnesota with his father and stepmother. Cuffe did not rule on the motion.
Eatery worker who yelled racial slurs at black customer gets jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland restaurant employee was sentenced to 1½ years in jail after prosecutors say he yelled racial slurs at an African-American customer, threatened the customer and smashed her iPhone.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Kelly Roberts, 36, pleaded guilty to the hate crime of second-degree intimidating for targeting the 58-year-old woman because of her race.
He also pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for destroying her iPhone, and likely will be ordered to pay restitution.
On Oct. 1, 2018, Roberts was working at Pita Pita near Portland State University when he unleashed on the only customer in the store, Carolyn Anderson, who was eating dinner. Audio and video showed a disturbing scene, said Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann, who prosecuted the case.
A passerby called 911.
Defense attorney Grant Cole said Roberts was suffering from a “serious and acute mental health crisis” when the incident happened.