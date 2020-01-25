Idaho Medicaid expansion signups pass 60,000
BOISE — The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday.
The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements.
Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round. Those who sign up for Medicaid will be covered for doctor visits that occurred earlier in the same month.
Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61 percent of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers.
But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Waivers are required when states want to deviate from Medicaid rules. Federal officials have yet to approve any of Idaho’s requested waivers.
If the anticipated 91,000 people do eventually sign up, it would cost Idaho about $400 million, with the federal government paying 90 percent.
Man sentenced to prison for assaulting truck driver at eastern Idaho rest stop
POCATELLO — An Idaho man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for assault after prosecutors said he severely beat a long-haul truck driver from Missouri at an eastern Idaho truck stop.
Stormy Ray Adakai, 24, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David Nye, U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement on Thursday.
The truck driver, Amos Phillips, was sleeping inside his cab at a truck stop in Fort Hall two years ago when someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists. The attack left Phillips, of Camdenton, with broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries.
Adakai was arrested several weeks later. At the time, Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton said an investigation found that on the day of the attack Adakai had shown up at a nearby home with blood on his clothes.
Davis said Adakai later gave a full confession to investigators.
Sheriff’s office says motorcycle club involved in Washington quadruple murder
BREMERTON, Wash. — Nearly four years after they were murdered, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it believes “members and associates” of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in the murders of four members of a Seebeck-area family.
In January 2017, Christale Careaga, 37, and Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap, both 16, were shot in their home, which was then set on fire. Two days later, 43-year-old Johnny Careaga was found shot and burned in a truck on a rural tree farm.
Investigators said previously and on Thursday that a “known associate” of the club, Danie Kelly Jr., remains a person of interest in the murders.
Asked about the evidence to support the claim of Bandidos involvement, sheriff’s office spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson told the Kitsap Sun he could provide no further information.
The Bandidos are planning a gathering in Bremerton, but Wilson said he could not comment on whether the timing of the statement was meant to coincide with the gathering.
Montana man pleads guilty to driving drunk, striking home and killing girl sleeping inside
KALISPELL, Mont. — A northwestern Montana man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and crashing into a house in Evergreen, killing a 15-year-old girl as she slept in her bed.
Jared Allen Parsons, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence for the April 2019 death of Erin Howk.
Under questioning from his attorney, Liam Gallagher, Parsons said he drank alcohol at a residence and a sports bar April 26 before crashing into the house. He was driving with a suspended license, authorities said.
Howk’s father told responding officers that he pulled Parsons out of his vehicle and Parsons took off running. The father held Parsons on the ground until officers arrived, the Flathead Beacon reported.
Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner said he would recommend a 20-year prison term with 13 years suspended when Parsons is sentenced March 5, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Montana girl hit by car transferred to Houston hospital
KALISPELL, Mont. — A 6-year-old northwestern Montana girl who is still recovering from injuries suffered when she was hit by a car as she got off a school bus two months ago, has been transferred to a hospital in Houston, Olney Fire & Ambulance said.
The agency posted an update on Facebook from Jordana Hubble’s family saying doctors at Nexus Children’s Hospital have changed her medications and have determined she’s in a “minimally conscious state” rather than being in a “continuous coma,” NBC Montana reported.
She suffered brain damage in the Nov. 12 collision near Olney, northwest of Whitefish. The family said Jordana is smiling and laughing and at times seems to recognize family members by both sight and sound, the post said.
“We are so excited about this progress and can’t wait to see what other miraculous things our little girl has in store for us,” the family wrote.