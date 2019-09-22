Washington officials say derelict vessels contaminate water system
EVERETT, Wash. — Abandoned vessels are polluting Washington waterways and costing taxpayers.
Local news media reported an abandoned, sinking fishing vessel called Midas in Snohomish County has been in the water for four years, and officials are pulling it out.
The Department of Natural Resources said boats are being abandoned faster than the resources they have to remove them.
In the Snohomish River near Everett, crews are removing the Midas piece by piece. Around the bend, there’s another half-sunk sailboat on a mudflat.
Every day a vessel sits in the river, more contaminants seep into the water system.
Company to close app-based car-rental service in Seattle
SEATTLE — Lime will shut down its app-based car-rental service in Seattle by the end of the year to focus on electric mobility, calling the endeavor a “great learning experience” in an email to users.
The Seattle Times reported the company will start reducing the number of green and white Fiat cars in October until all 500 vehicles are off the streets by Dec. 31.
The company said no new users will be able to sign up for the program after Oct. 14. Credit in current users’ wallets may be applied to rentable bicycles in Seattle and scooters in surrounding cities.
Former tech CEO gets seven years for visa fraud scheme
SEATTLE — The former CEO of two Bellevue tech firms has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a sophisticated visa fraud scheme that cheated workers out of their wages and cheated the government out of more than $1 million in taxes.
Local news media reported that 50-year-old Pradyumna Kumar Samal, a citizen of India, was sentenced Friday. Authorities said he used the illegally obtained cash to enrich himself and fund a luxurious lifestyle.
Samal was arrested in August 2018, when he arrived on an international flight at Sea-Tac Airport, and has been in custody since his arrest.
According to records filed in the case, two companies incorporated by Samal engaged in a scheme sometimes to exploit foreign national workers, compete unlawfully in the market and defraud the U.S. government.
Nike speedily captures suspected car thief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Nike was dogged and fast as it chased down a suspected car thief in Oregon.
Nike, named after the Greek goddess of victory and the namesake of the Oregon-based athletic shoe manufacturer, is a police dog.
According to Roseburg Police Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch, Nike had his moment Friday after Abigail Wallace was seen driving a stolen car. Police stopped the vehicle using a tire-puncturing device.
Eichenbusch said Saturday that Wallace and a passenger fled on foot. K9 Nike chased Wallace down an embankment and across a creek. Wallace apparently started to give up, so Nike was called back to his handler. Wallace began running again.
This happened twice more.
The third time, Eichenbusch said, Nike made a biting capture. Wallace received superficial scrapes and was jailed on charges of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly endangering another person.
Bond was set at almost $120,000.
Post office issues T. rex stamps
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The U.S. Postal Service has released two new postage stamps depicting a dinosaur whose fossil was discovered on federal land in Montana.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported a Tyrannosaurus rex known as “The Nation T. rex” is now part of four designs on a pane of 16 new forever stamps that show the dinosaur in growth stages from infancy to adulthood.
Experts said the fossil was found by a family camping near the Fort Peck Reservoir and has been loaned to the Smithsonian Institution in the District of Columbia for the next 50 years.
Officials said the stamps were designed by art director Greg Breeding, with original artwork by Julius Csotonyi.
Officials said forever stamps are equal in value to the current first-class mail 1-ounce price.
Montana school district replaces diesel buses with propane
KALISPELL, Mont.— A Montana school district has purchased three new propane buses to replace old diesel ones and save thousands on fuel and maintenance costs.
The Daily Inter Lake reported Friday that Columbia Falls School District used money from the district bus depreciation fund to pay about $120,000 for each propane bus, compared to its $134,000 diesel counterparts.
School officials said the buses would save the district $15,000 a year on fuel, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Officials said propane fuel provider CityServiceValcon installed a fuel station near the school for easy access at no charge to the district.
Experts said propane is nontoxic and reduces pollutants found in diesel that could cause respiratory issues.