Idaho Senate committee advances affirmative action ban
BOISE — A Senate panel on Monday approved a measure banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education.
The Senate State Affairs Committee sent the bill to the full Senate for amending out of concern the state could lose federal funding if it becomes law as currently written. The amendments haven’t been made public.
The measure adds a new section to laws guiding the Commission on Human Rights that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.
Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure would allow that behavior to continue.
Backers contended the legislation removes discrimination by eliminating unfair hiring practices that can reduce the chances of the best person getting the job.
Legislature OKs carve out for media on birth date disclosure
OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature has passed a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from disclosure under the state’s public records law, but allows the media to continue to have access to them.
On a 91-5 vote Monday, the House concurred on changes made by the Senate to the measure. The bill now heads to the governor for his signature.
The bill is in response to an October ruling by the state Supreme Court that said birth dates of state employees are public records that are subject to disclosure.
In a 5-4 ruling, the court said there was no statutory or constitutional allowance that would preclude the release of such information. The fight over access to employee birth dates stems from a 2016 request from the Freedom Foundation, a conservative group that had been seeking disclosure of records of union-represented employees, so it could contact them as part of its effort to reduce the size and influence of public-sector unions. Several unions sought to stop the release of the records.
Under the measure, state and local government agencies also would be required to notify employees and their unions whenever a public request is made for employee information.
Washington state council adopts temporary blasting permits
KENNEWICK — A city council in Washington adopted a temporary measure to require a permit for construction projects requiring explosives.
The measure by the Kennewick City Council was in response to complaints about blasting at a project adjacent to a residential neighborhood, the Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.
Residents said the blasting meant to shatter basalt and allow land grading and utility equipment burial has damaged their homes and rattled their nerves.
The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said Barnes Inc. of Lewiston met state requirements with its explosive use, but Washington cities are allowed to adopt stricter measures.
The Kennewick council established a new permitting system rather than its other option of issuing an emergency moratorium to halt all blasting in the city in southern Washington.
The system was adopted for up to six months, but the council can choose to make it permanent.
The new city regulation requires companies to submit blasting plans, transportation plans for explosive materials and traffic and neighbor notification proposals.
One neighbor estimated he has 350 to 400 feet of cracks in his shop and 100 feet of cracks in his house as a result of nearby blasting.
Western art museum in Montana postpones exhibition, auction
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Western art museum in Montana has postponed its annual exhibition and fundraising auction because of coronavirus concerns while other events during Western Art Week in Great Falls will take place.
C.M. Russell Museum executive director Tim Figarelle said Monday the event brings art enthusiasts from around the United States and Canada to Great Falls. Organizers are postponing the museum’s activities during next week’s Western Art Week as a precaution. No coronavirus infections have been reported in Montana.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Russell Exhibition & Sale is a primary source of revenue for the C.M. Russell Museum. Last year’s auctions grossed about $3.4 million for the museum and brought hundreds of visitors to Great Falls, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The postponed events include the Russell Western Heritage Awards on March 18, the preview party for the Russell auction March 19 and auctions Friday and Saturday.
“Safeguarding the health of our treasured friends and our hometown is the utmost priority with our decision,” Figarelle said in a statement.
Other Western Art Week events are still scheduled to take place, including several art, Western collectibles and antiques exhibitions and sales, organizers aid on the events website.