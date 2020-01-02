Conservation easement secured for Idaho wildlife, lands
CAREY, Idaho — Idaho land management officials have secured a conservation land use easement on the Cenarrusa Ranch, ensuring the land in that area is not developed.
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nature Conservancy in Idaho finalized the easement in the Pioneer Mountain foothills near Carey after years of discussion, the Times-News reported Monday.
The easement ensures protection of about 13 square miles of land, including sage grouse habitat and migration corridors for wildlife, officials said.
One of the longest pronghorn antelope migrations in the West, a 160-mile journey, crosses the ranch and includes grouse breeding grounds, land officials said.
The easement is also expected to bring new recreational opportunities, including more than 3 miles of access routes, officials said.
Man arrested after police suspect wreck victim was already dead
BILLINGS, Mont. — A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his wife, who was found dead following an SUV crash after police became suspicious that she was killed before the crash.
Daniel Scheihing, 70, of Billings, was arrested on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
Scheihing was driving a GMC Yukon that swerved off a road near Billings on Tuesday and struck a power pole, the Billings Gazette reported. A 72-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found dead at the scene. Her name, along with details about how police believe she died, have not been released.
Police searched a home listed as belonging to Scheihing early Wednesday before he was arrested.
He is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. It’s not known if he has a lawyer. No one answered the phone at his home Wednesday.
County contracts with mental health provider for Montana jail
HELENA, Mont. — County officials in Montana have voted in favor of two short-term contracts to provide mental health services in the county jail after officials did not renew a health provider’s contract.
The Lewis and Clark County Commission has contracted the Center for Mental Health temporarily while moving to hire two jail behavioral therapists and a case manager, the Independent Record reported Tuesday.
The decision comes when the jail did not have a therapist for a month and the previous provider’s contract expired, officials said.
One of the contracts provides therapy services to inmates for $110 each hour to the county with a cap of $22,000 until Feb. 28, or until the county hires its staff, jail officials said.
Another contract secures the services of the Center for Mental Health at $500 a day, with a cap of $30,000 to cover staffing for an on-call mobile crisis response team, officials said.
These services are not additional services, but instead are designed to bring standards up to industry baselines, officials said.
Washington law requires student vaccinations before return to school
SEATTLE — Washington school district officials have announced students must be in compliance with vaccination requirements before returning to school.
A new state law took effect in July, meaning families can no longer opt out of getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine because of personal or philosophical reasons, local news media reported Tuesday.
The state law still permits religious and medical exemptions, officials said.
Seattle Public Schools officials sent more than 2,200 letters warning students they would be kept out of school Wednesday if they are not in compliance with regulations, school district officials said.
Parents must submit a certificate of exemption to prove their children are in compliance, officials said.
More school districts are requiring the vaccine after a statewide measles outbreak resulted in more than 70 cases, health officials said.
Black guest at Portland hotel sues over ‘no party’ promise
PORTLAND, Ore. — An African American woman who says she was required to sign a “no party policy” when she checked into her Portland hotel filed a $300,000 lawsuit Monday against the Marriott chain, claiming it singled her out because of her race.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Felicia Gonzales claims the front desk clerk at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center told her that all guests had to sign the policy. But Gonzales said she watched white guests check in after her who weren’t required to sign the policy, according to the lawsuit.
Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty said the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.
The two-page no party policy, provided by Gonzales’ attorneys, says it was established to inform all guests of noise limits and “not to insinuate any distrust in the ‘average’ guest.”
Gonzales’ suit seeks $300,000 for embarrassment, frustration, humiliation and “feelings of racial stigmatization.”