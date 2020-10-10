Oregon bar featuring topless dancers loses its liquor license over COVID-19
DRAIN, Ore. — A bar with topless dancing in a small town north of Roseburg has had its liquor license suspended by the state, which says the establishment was in violation of COVID-19 social distancing and face covering requirements.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission began its investigation of Top of the Bowl in July, KEZI-TV reported.
During an initial inspection, an inspector observed a bartender not wearing a face mask. In August, the bar stayed open past 10 p.m. and some staff members were not wearing face masks, according to the commission.
An inspector in September reported similar findings, the commission said.
Rick Marin, who manages the bar, told KEZI that mistakes had been made, but he promised to do better. In the meantime, he said, the club will remain open without alcoholic beverages.
Grant County sheriff reports man killed in his home by his dog; wife also injured
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was killed and his wife seriously injured when they were attacked by their dog in their Moses Lake home.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said deputies were called to the trailer home on Thursday morning for a report of an animal attack.
KREM-TV reported the woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a dog attack and was taken to Samaritan Hospital.
Foreman said first responders tried to resuscitate the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead. Foreman said the man’s injuries were consistent with a dog attack. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Foreman said the dog appeared to be a pit bull or similar mix. The dog was injured during the incident and was taken to a local veterinarian.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found at Oregon nursery could pose threat
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A dead spotted lanternfly, a destructive and invasive insect species, has been found at an Oregon nursery, state agricultural officials said.
The dead lanternfly was found in a shipment sent from Pennsylvania to Corvallis, Ore., the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Thursday. The nursery reported the finding to state officials.
“We are grateful to the nursery for alerting us about their discovery,” the agency’s Helmuth Rogg said in a press release. “The spotted lanternfly could become a serious pest here in the Pacific Northwest and we want to prevent it from coming to Oregon in the first place.”
The species poses a serious threat to tree fruit and grape production, and has become a “serious pest” for grapevines in South Korea. Grapes and fruit trees are both important crops in Oregon; grapes used for wine have been valued more than $238 million in 2019, ODA said.
Man in critical condition after being tased by police in Forest Grover, Ore.
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A man is in a hospital in critical condition after Forest Grove police officers tased him and he stopped breathing late Wednesday.
Forest Grove police in a news release Friday said officers responded to a report of a man with no shirt on, “running up and down the street with a flag pole” at 11:50 p.m., the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police say James Marshall, 44, was found at a church and was uncooperative, erratic, making threatening moves with the aluminum flag pole, and attempting to damage church property.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the release. But after officers decided to take Marshall into custody he assaulted one of them, police said.
Marshall was tased during the arrest, according to the release. Four officers were involved in the “use of force” incident, officials said.
According to police, “immediately” after the use of force, officers noticed Marshall “appeared to have stopped breathing.” Life-saving efforts, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, were started and he was taken to a hospital.
Search underway near Skokomish, Wash., for two accused in murder, kidnapping
SKOKOMISH, Wash. — Police are searching for two people accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman and dumping her body near Lake Cushman.
KING-TV reported the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a call Oct. 2 about a body off of U.S. Forest Service Road 24 near Highway 119. The woman was identified as Rachell Rene Roberts after an autopsy Oct. 5.
Roberts was assaulted, and the medical examiner found evidence of suffocation, according to the sheriff’s office.“It was apparent from the evidence at the scene that this was a homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Law enforcement are still working to determine where Roberts was killed, but detectives do not believe the crime happened where Roberts was found, according to Mason County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Investigations Jason Dracobly.
The suspects are associated with a 2013 red Hyundai Elantra with Washington license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.