Assistant fire chief dies from burns suffered in wildfire
SEATTLE — Authorities say a volunteer assistant fire chief has died after being badly burned during a forest fire in eastern Washington last month.
KOMO-TV reported that 55-year-old Christian Dean Johnson died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he had been in intensive care.
Johnson worked with Okanogan County Fire District 3. He was in a truck with another firefighter at the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan when flames overtook them. The other firefighter outran the fire, but came back, treated Johnson and called for help.
Johnson was flown to Harborview. Doctors said he had burns over more than half his body.
Okanogan County Emergency Management said the family is grateful for the support he received from Harborview and the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation.
Woman gets 7 years in prison for slashing man in Taco Bell
SANDY, Ore. — A woman who was caught on camera slashing the neck of another customer inside a Taco Bell restaurant has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
KATU-TV reported 21-year-old Caley Mason pleaded guilty to second-degree assault earlier this month.
Investigators said she attacked a man inside the Sandy Taco Bell on July 9. Police said the man was arguing with Mason before she left the restaurant, then she returned and slashed his throat. They did not know each other.
Police said Mason fled in a vehicle, but Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found her within 15 minutes.
The victim survived.
Mason was originally charged with attempted murder and other charges but those were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.
Eastern Idaho man sentenced to 17 years in meth dealing case
POCATELLO — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement that 47-year-old Steven Tobin was the leader of a methamphetamine ring that targeted Idaho.
Authorities searched Tobin’s Blackfoot home in June 2017, where investigators said they found more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $30,000 and 49 firearms.
Tobin pleaded guilty to the charge in November. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Nye on Monday.
County deputies issue public warning for fentanyl overdoses
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Washington state deputies have warned residents of fentanyl usage after two 16-year-old boys died of overdoses.
KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the King County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning Tuesday.
Authorities said Lucas Beirer died Monday after his family confirms he took a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl. The other student died Aug. 11.
Authorities said they believe both teens likely ingested what they thought were legitimate oxycodone tablets that turned out to be counterfeit drugs.
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said there have been five probable overdoses in the past few days involving oxycodone-like blue pills containing fentanyl.
Truck driver dies in collision with freight train
BILLINGS, Mont. — A freight train hit a semi that was hauling gravel in northeastern Montana, killing the truck driver.
The Montana Highway Patrol said the man, who was in his late 30s, died early Wednesday afternoon in the crash at a crossing east of Culbertson.
Trooper Jacob Ayers told the Billings Gazette the occupants of the train were not injured.
The collision is still under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.
Man charged with trying to buy sex from girls near school
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly trying to pay girls for sex near a Portland high school.
KOIN-TV reported Portland police received reports Aug. 21 of a man in a car asking six different girls if they needed rides, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said some of the girls were approached near David Douglas High School.
Police said the man offered to pay some of the girls to get into his car. All of the girls said no.
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested Jordan Lin Johnson on Monday in Gresham. He was charged Wednesday with six counts of purchasing sex with a minor.
Officials believe there may be more victims and ask anyone who has information to contact Portland police.