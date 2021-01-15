Montana sending 150 National Guard soldiers to inauguration
HELENA, Mont. — Montana is sending 150 Army National Guard soldiers to the nation’s capital to help provide security for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden next week, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday.
“I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic,” said Gianforte.
As a member of the U.S. House in December, Gianforte offered his support to a failed Texas lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the presidential election in four states won by Biden. A day after insurrectionists interrupted Congress’ counting of the electoral college votes on Jan. 6, Gianforte said he was glad that the U.S. House and U.S. Senate reconvened that night and ratified the election. “It’s time to move on,” he said.
The National Guard Bureau and federal authorities requested the security help in Washington, Gianforte said Thursday.
Soldiers from several Montana cities will join more than 20,000 Guard members from dozens of other states to support the Washington D.C. National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies, officials said.
King County reports sharp rise in fatal overdoses
SEATTLE — Health officials say fatal overdoses King County, the state’s most populous county, have increased sharply in the last two weeks.
Public Health Seattle & King County said Thursday that from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdoses, which is the highest number of overdoses recorded in a two-week period in King County.
Preliminary test results suggest that methamphetamine was involved in 17 of the recent drug overdose deaths and seven deaths involved fentanyl, which has been typical in recent years, officials said.
“It is more important than ever to check on those who you think may be struggling, either with stress, anxiety, depression, other behavioral health issues or increase in drug misuse,” said Brad Finegood, Strategic Advisor for Behavioral Health, Public Health – Seattle & King County. “There are many different options available for people who may be considering a path to treatment.”
Police dog, suspect, shot after chase in Thurston County
OLYMPIA — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog was shot twice after an armed driver led several police agencies on a chase along Interstate-5 Wednesday night.
It’s unclear what prompted the chase, but it ended in the southbound lanes near Grand Mound, according to a department spokesperson. At one point, gunfire erupted and K-9 officer Arlo was shot twice, while the 25-year-old driver was wounded at least once, KOMO-TV reported.
The police dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital, but was expected to survive, according to a Facebook post from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The wounded driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other deputies were injured in the incident.
73-year-old man killed in steer attack in Finley
KENNEWICK — A problem steer killed a Finley man Tuesday evening inside a pen on Haney Road.
Essel Smith, 73, was working on his own with the animal at 21307 S. Haney Road east of Kennewick when the animal attacked him, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.
It was the second time the steer had turned violent since he got it two years earlier, he said.
Since he was alone, details about what happened are sparse, but he was discovered inside the enclosure at 6 p.m.
The animal weighed several hundred pounds and was killed after the attack.
Apartment, businesses evacuated after pickup truck fire spreads in Pasco
PASCO — A fire in the bed of a pickup damaged two Pasco businesses and forced people out of an attached apartment early Thursday.
Pasco firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze that started in the bed of the truck behind 212 Lewis St., Pasco Fire Deputy Chief Ed Dunbar said. Investigators were going to be on the scene later in the day.
A Pasco police officer in the area spotted the smoke just after midnight and alerted firefighters.
When firefighters arrived, they evacuated two people who lived in an apartment attached to a gym, said Dunbar.
Flames spread into the gym’s attic and firefighters from Pasco, Kennewick, Franklin County Fire District 3 and Benton County Fire District 1 had to pull out part of the wall and ceiling to make sure the fire was out. A piece of sheetrock fell on a firefighter. She was treated at the scene and not seriously hurt.
The building on the other side of the alleyway was scorched.
Firefighters got the blaze out by 2:30 a.m. Dunbar said the buildings will be able to be repaired.