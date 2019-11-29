Woman fatally shoots man who violated protective order
GRAY’S HARBOR, Wash. — Authorities say a Gray’s Harbor woman has fatally shot a man who broke into a home and violated a protective order she had against him.
Local news media reported Thursday that police responded to the shooting late Wednesday after the 47-year-old man broke into the home armed with a knife.
A 60-year-old man at the home confronted him and during a struggle, a 36-year-old woman who was also at the home fatally shot the intruder.
The news station reported the woman had a court order prohibiting the man from contacting her. No one was arrested.
No further details have been released, including the names of those involved.
Detectives continue to investigate and have obtained a search warrant.
Autopsy clears Salem police in death of man during arrest
SALEM, Ore.— An autopsy has found that a man who died after a struggle with Salem police suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by a pre-existing heart condition.
The Marion County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday ruled the death as accidental.
Prosecutors said the Oregon State medical examiner found that Allen Pitts’ heart condition was exacerbated by his struggle with officers.
They said the officers used an electric stun gun and wrestled with him for seven minutes before making an arrest.
Police were called to a restaurant after Pitts threatened to kill the manager and refused to leave.
Pitts stopped breathing shortly after he was handcuffed and later died at a hospital.
Oregon State Police investigated the case.
Astoria man found guilty of child molestation gets 42 years
ASTORIA, Ore. — An Astoria man found guilty of child sexual abuse has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.
The Astorian reported jurors found 48-year-old Larry Leach guilty of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual abuse and two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
Leach was indicted on the charges in April 2018.
Prosecutors said while working in Astoria, Leach became friends with the victim’s family. Prosecutors said his abuse started when the victim was 7 and continued for four years.
The victim said during trial that she decided to tell her grandmother what was happening because she “didn’t want to be afraid anymore.”
Mid-Columbia Libraries end overdue book fines
RICHLAND — The Mid-Columbia Libraries will no longer charge fines for overdue library books and other material starting Jan. 1.
The Tri-City Herald reported the staff will also be authorized to forgive prior fines.
The move follows a national trend, with public libraries in Seattle and Spokane among those that no longer collect overdue fees.
The library board decided to quit charging overdue fines because it keeps some people from using the library, especially children and families during times critical to learning and development.
Library officials said the change is not expected to cause a drop in revenue because the cost of collecting fines exceeded the amount collected.
Montana woman gets 15 years for video recording child rape
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for making a video recording a 29-year-old man raping a 12-year-old girl.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Kimberly Ann Cooke, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children as part of a plea agreement. She was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in the Montana Women’s Prison, with five years suspended.
District Judge John Kutzman told Cooke she “failed morally in a way that ordinary words can’t describe.”
Cooke’s co-defendant, Joshua David Rowland, has pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and sexual abuse of children as part of a plea agreement. Investigators found five videos of sex acts with the girl.
Rowland’s sentencing date has not been set.
Butte Truancy Court works to get absent kids back in class
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte is taking a new approach to getting habitually absent students back in class.
The Montana Standard reported there’s a new Truancy Court that meets with students and their parents to find out why they’re missing school and tries to address those problems.
Montana law defines truancy as nine or more unexcused absences, or missing 54 class periods, in a year. Officers can refer cases to juvenile probation or Youth Court, where the parents could face criminal sanctions or, in extreme cases, lose custody of their children.