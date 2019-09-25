Governor dubious about asking counties for Medicaid costs
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s dubious about a legislative proposal to ask counties to pay as much as $10 million to help fund Medicaid expansion.
The Idaho Press reported Little spoke to more than 200 county officials in Boise on Monday for the Idaho Association of Counties conference. Little said his budget request uses savings from the Idaho Department of Correction, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and other areas to fund the required 10 percent state match for next year’s Medicaid expansion.
A legislative panel voted along party lines two weeks ago to ask Idaho counties to kick in as much as $10 million next year to go toward the state’s share, estimated to be just less than $42 million in the next fiscal year. Little said he’s dubious of that plan because he believes Medicaid expansion can continue to be funded the way it is currently.
Moose poached in central Idaho, officials seeking tips to help catch culprit
MACKAY, Idaho — State wildlife managers say a moose was poached near the central Idaho town of Mackay, and they’re asking the public to share any information that may help find the poacher.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game received multiple reports about the poached bull moose Sunday, and found the carcass left to waste near the Park Creek Campground. Only the antlers and a small amount of meat were removed.
Department conservation officer Steve Roberts said in a prepared statement that archery season is in full swing, and investigators are hoping that a hunter may have seen something or know something that will help solve the case. The department said tipsters can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the prosecution of the poacher. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.
Two hikers rescued separately in Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Washington park officials have urged visitors to plan ahead and hike smart after rescuing two hikers in separate incidents in Olympic National Park.
Local news media reported that authorities have rescued several dozen hikers so far this year, including two rescued separately Thursday and Saturday after falling.
Park officials said a 40-year-old Neah Bay man was located by more than two dozen searchers down a ravine off trail Thursday after being several days overdue from returning.
Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of exposure-related issues.
Officials said a 33-year-old hiker was reported injured Saturday after falling and was rescued by a U.S. Navy rescue helicopter once weather permitted.
Authorities said the hiker was reported in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.
Montana universities report enrollment decline since last year
HELENA, Mont. — Enrollment at two Montana universities has declined since last year.
The University of Montana has announced a 4.3 percent overall enrollment decline, from 10,962 to 10,487 students.
The Missoula university was hit with an 8.5 percent decline, about 600 students, in undergraduate enrollment.
School officials said if the number of incoming freshmen increases, they could lift enrollment.
Currently, the incoming freshmen class has decreased from 1,172 to 1,141 students.
Enrollment at Montana State University has also declined, but as a result of a 4 percent increased graduation rate.
The Bozeman university recorded 16,766 students enrolled, about 140 students less than last year’s record-breaking number of students.
School officials said the annual number of graduates is 17 percent larger now than it was five years ago.
Helena woman charged in man’s beating, stabbing death
HELENA, Mont. — A 32-year-old Helena woman is charged in the death of a man whose body was found north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir last week.
Serena Lee Kilseimer was charged Monday with deliberate homicide or accountability to deliberate homicide for the death of 56-year-old Shane White of Helena.
Kilseimer did not enter a plea. Her bail was set at $75,000.
Her co-defendant, 41-year-old Dewayne William Johnson, was scheduled to appear in Justice Court today. Court officials said neither had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
Prosecutors said the victim was last seen with Kilseimer and Johnson on Sept. 8.
Johnson was arrested on a warrant at White’s residence the next day. When asked about White’s whereabouts, investigators said Kilseimer replied: “I’m not talking about any murders.”
White’s body was found Sept. 18. He had been beaten and stabbed.